Kiara Advani flaunts her love for red with stylish monochrome outfit from Magda Butrym’s label; PICS inside

Kiara Advani, the talented Bollywood actress who is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha right now, is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she made heads turn and set hearts racing as she posted pictures of herself on Instagram, in a stunning monochrome outfit that beautifully showcased her love for the color red.

The Kabir Singh actress’ outfit, designed by the renowned Polish fashion designer, Magda Butrym, exuded elegance and style, perfectly complementing her glamorous persona. Let’s take a closer look at her hot fit and learn more about it.

Kiara Advani looks beyond hot in a head-to-toe red ensemble

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ monochrome ensemble consisted of a corset-style, bustier midi-dress in a striking shade of red. The fitted dress featured intricate detailing, including its handmade crochet with rounded cups, a concealed inner coset, and a skirt that hits perfectly, above the ankle, which added a touch of sophistication to the overall look. The sleek and fitted silhouette of the outfit accentuated Kiara’s slender frame, highlighting her fashion-forward choices.

Magda Butrym’s label is known for its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, and this ensemble was no exception. The designer’s signature aesthetic was evident in the choice of luxurious fabric and the intricate embellishments that adorned the outfit. The monochrome look made a bold statement with both, Kiara’s confidence, her willingness to experiment with fashion, and of course, its extravagant price tag- This sexy dress is worth Rs. 2,63,585 approximately. Yes, you read that right.

To complete the ensemble, the Shershaah actress opted for minimal accessories like simplistic earrings, allowing the outfit to take center stage. She chose a pair of elegant red crepe satin pumps called Iriza, from Christian Louboutin with their signature red base. These shoes, worth Rs. 69,290, approximately, literally spelled power, they added height and elongated her legs, enhancing the overall allure of the attire, thereby, adding a touch of glamor without overpowering the outfit.

Meanwhile, the Lust Stories actress’ makeup was kept minimal and natural, with a flawless base, soft blush, and a subtle nude lip that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading gently around her shoulders, enhancing the overall elegance of the look. Kiara Advani flaunting of her love for red through this stylish monochrome outfit has once again showcased her fashion prowess and ability to turn heads with her sartorial choices. With her confidence and innate sense of style, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts around the world.

So, what do you think about Kiara’s outfit? Would you want to recreate this? Comment below and share your views with us.

