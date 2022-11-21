Kiara Advani glams up in Versace, proves corsets can never go off-trend

Kiara Advani’s glam outfit grabbed all the attention as she stepped out for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pedneker. The actress proved corsets are so much more than just ball gowns and queens with her latest sartorial black outfit with a denim twist. The actress’s daring ensemble definitely managed to make fashion watchers look twice. She is certainly serving lessons on experimental styling with an unconventional yet effortless blend of faux leather, denim, and corset.

Kiara Advani glams up in Versace

Styled with precise perfection by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani was seen all decked up in Versace. Her sartorial ensemble featured a dual-fabric strappy Denim Corset Top by Versace worth Rs 112,303 teamed up with a pair of black glossy slim-fit pants. Crafted with denim, the dual-toned designer cropped top features a corset-style silhouette, back zipper closure, and striking golden hardware at the spaghetti straps. However, what truly stands out has to be the bustier neckline. In fact, it is safe to say the scoop neck certainly managed to take the glam quotient up a notch. Curated with cotton along with viscose, nylon, and elastane lining, the body-hugging top is definitely a wardrobe essential. While the actress decided to flaunt her top, it can be a brilliant piece for casual but chic winter layering.

Kiara was etched in impeccable style and paired the top with a pair of glossy pants that definitely made us take styling notes. To add to the Versace aesthetic, Kiara hits all the right styling notes as she paired the look with the chicest designer that featured Versace’s signature chunky chain-lock handle in gold and a pair of black block heels with a rhinestone studded ankle strap. The actress’s edgy and sleek look was accentuated with minimal gold-toned jewelry that featured striking bracelets and earrings. To complete the look, Kiara went with glossy nude lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and tousled hair she decided to let down.

