Kiara Advani goes green and glam in a co-ord set styled with a Louis Vuitton bag, Valentino heels

Jackets are a huge trend this season. But nobody said to ignore the rest. There's a whole lot we could all do with an outfit eligible to layer us up with warmth. Still very much in the limelight are co-ordinated sets. Need further testimony that these can shine and not stop with it? Guess who backed it last night? Bollywood girl, Kiara Advani. While she's already ahead of the fashion curve, the JugJugg Jeeyo star's movie screening look gave a nod to comfort first and chic next.

Kiara's overall look was pretty much perfect. It was simple and she tried the unusual. Jeans, crop tops, and bodycon dresses are what we see the most on movie premiere nights and now it looks like we needed the actress to show us it's good to experiment. The 30-year-old rocked a two-piece outfit from Style Junkiie. Made to look like both a shirt and jacket, the Rs. 6,000 collared and a bit oversized paisley printed shirt also thrives on details like shell buttons, colour pop buttons placed on the cuff, and mirror and shell embellishments near pockets.

This is just the beginning of her style story. Kiara matched it with cropped trousers that cost Rs. 7,000. The relaxed fit bottoms were adorned at the front with a button fastening, concealed pockets, and embroidered loop detail. At the back, there were patch pockets. A heavy fashion package, to be honest. This was colourful you'd say, but the Shershaah actress didn't offset her game.

For an amplified luxe takeover, her outfit was accessorised with Louis Vuitton's Boite Chapeau circular bag with a flat surface. Given the iconic brand's long-standing fame and opulent history, this mini bag is worth Rs. 1,95,203.87. It has a leather logo tag, monogram print, and black strap, and its interior boasts malletage quilting.

Kiara wore it as a crossbody bag and also picked her Rs. 67,564.31 heeled sandals from Valentino Garavani. The Italy-made Poudre heels are curated from calfskin and consist of golden rockstuds placed as embellishments. Her hair was untied and her makeup entailed nude blush and glossy lips.