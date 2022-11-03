Kiara Advani in a Celia Kritharioti black strapless gown serves sheer fire play in a picture

November is nice for reasons known, weddings. A galore of celebrations such as cocktail night to bachelorette party and reception is something we look forward to. A style prediction: Lehengas or sarees for weddings? We are judging ourselves so hard that we are used to the 'wear your uniform culture'. While these timeless ensembles are bound to be huge this season, do we need to also look at something more? For pre-wedding and post-celebrations, why must we follow the drill? Let your style scene divert to dresses. It's all about drama with Kiara Advani's latest (read bombshell) look and we're inspired.

Black dresses are winners, there's no escape from statements and compliments. Have some exciting ones already? This too is no different and is all things maximum drool. We're so glad that we stumbled upon the JugJugg Jeeyo actress' recent show in a strapless gown. All monotone and sultry to a limitless level, she rocked a corseted attire from Celia Kritharioti. Celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr combined this spiced-up look and it's all sexy sheer.

To adore are too many details such as the plunging neckline, a boned and tight-fitted bodice, and sheer sections curated from satin fabric seen throughout. Her dress had a flowy silhouette which was also shaped better with the elongated train that looked elevated altogether. Too see-through an outfit? Wear it over shorts and give it your signature flair with a roundup of suitable accessories.

Kiara Advani spices up our feeds in a strap-free Celia Kritharioti ensemble