Kiara Advani in an Alex Perry ruched dress proves we're in for a sultry pink party week

We found love and it looks all pink. Ever in inviting spirits, pink is the hue that is driving the fashion crowd insane in 2022 especially hot pink. It's come into focus numerous times and through these rounds dresses by Alex Perry didn't miss to shine. It is now back in the conversation as we spotted Kiara Advani donning a mini dress last night. Some magic and wins await. The world is in a whole party mood and there's no stopping this fever until New Year's Eve. So, what could another party dress do? Make you look unstoppable.

Get on board with pink. This full of frills and chills month, get yourself to brighten up your style and be a firecracker. Be ready for a loud, hot look when in an Alex Perry dress. Just as enormously and frequently the cut-out trend is taking all sorts of swings to be a part of every outfit from jumpsuits, skirts, to dresses, ruched too is a trend that's performing impeccably on the fashion front. All embedded heavily in outfits approved by runways and celebrities, there will always be more references that will deliciously pour on your screen.

The Govinda Naam Mera actress chose a lovely monotone corset dress. The splash of pink is what kicked our interest in us to take notes of its other features. It's the look of a stretch-jersey fabric that brings the ruched effect into the limelight. The sleeves are a single feature that makes it look very winter-ish. You could use a jacket for an extra layer of warmth. It has a sweetheart and a plunging neckline and a fabulous body-hugging fit which gives it a cent percent modish look we could all use for a very special date night look as well.

Kiara Advani looks pretty in a pink Alex Perry mini dress



Kiara's dress which cost approximately Rs. 1,00,000 was styled with silver hoop earrings and embellished ankle-strap stilettos. The Bollywood actress sported a sleek and knotted bun hairdo. Her makeup had a strong dose of highlighter, mascara, kohl, and glossy lipstick.