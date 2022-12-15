Kiara Advani in Cult Gaia jumpsuit shows how to bare that sexy back like a chic girl this season

'Kare' to go Khaki? It's winter and why are you here with the inspiration of a sleeveless jumpsuit? Recently we saw a clear picture of what we need for December from Kiara Advani's latest look. We thought dresses were hot but to load in an array of onesies could be the chicest investment. We were just so inculcated by the references to all sparkly and mini dresses. A little shift in style and a trustworthy lesson are all that it takes to pre-plan a very fabulous look. We see this jumpsuit as the bearer of compliments.

Does your calendar look a lot like Christmas? You could now agree with this jumpsuit in hand. To the days of heavy forethought, you may put in to create a mood board of what to wear where, this can be your dawn to a dusk outfit. No in-between change of outfit is required, just a considerable amount of pee breaks of course. This doesn't have to be chaotic, you will manage.

Kiara Advani nails her edgy look in a halter neck jumpsuit

Forget sweater weather or carry a jacket to keep you cosy. Pretty much in the domain of summer-style days, the Govinda Naam Mera actress is adding new meanings to the word 'sultry'. With less than a day's difference, she slipped into a thigh-high slit gown next to the halter-neck jumpsuit which got a little note-worthy makeover with the collared look. We mean, there is no stopping that fire in her.

No more wrapping up your look with outfits that aren't versatile and demand much of your time in putting it together. Bet on this Cult Gaia jumpsuit. The 30-year-old's look for the promotions of the recently released movie was styled by the fashion maestro Lakshmi Lehr. Made from heavy twill, the Rs. 42,300 ensemble consisted of hardware detailing coloured in gold at the front, and right below it was a cut-out shaped in a keyhole pattern, and a zipper connected to this isn't hard to spot. It is as functional and easy as it can get with multiple pockets as well.

Kiara's outfit makes for a semi-open back look which was divided by an elastic waistband. The pants of the same are quite baggy fitted and their hems were tightened with drawstrings you often see in jogger pants. You've got accessory ideas too, don't move an inch. Look extra and lovely with pointed-toe pumps, Kira The Label's fluid hoop earrings, band-band bracelets from Timeless Jewels by Shveta, and some more by Suhani Parekh's Misho Designs. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress's hair was tied into a semi-knotted bun and she was at its dewy best with the on-point placement of kohl, mascara, and lip gloss.