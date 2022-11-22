Kiara Advani in trueBrowns kurta set is all for colours and spot-on desi glamour; Yay or Nay?

There is a heavy flux of mixed inspirations pouring in and we can't stop getting curious about these. And, in no time we're stuck on what celebrities show us. Kiara Advani's recent airport look is a clear example. All those full blingy ensembles may make you smile but do those serve you from AM to PM? The Bollywood actress's look includes a more covetable ensemble; a kurta. Simple but it has its own show-stopping glow woven in for you. Interesting, isn't it? It is colourfully chic, casual, and too desi.

This season's joys revolve around more social gatherings than one. Like many, we too went into an overdrive of getting references for cultural events, pujas, and so on. We found this one right in time and this looks optimistic to us. The 30-year-old donned a trueBrowns kurta set. We all need some colours to make our look pop and in this case, even the best set of monotone outfits may fail to make you look gorgeously dressed up.

Look at this attire as the stylish front-runner on the ethnic style block. A pretty ensemble anyone? The Govinda Naam Mera actress's kurta curated from muslin silk had a lehariya print that showcased a V-shaped design vertically. This midi kurta had a sequin embroidered, jewelled V neckline and cuffs which looked eye-catching here. Go shine, this is the moment the sequin gods have spoken. Also, it bore features such as pockets and three-quarter sleeves.

The Rs. 3,999.00 two-piece set also had straight-fit green pants with a slightly flared fit. According to Kiara, there are two suitable accessories you can approve of that are sunnies and embellished flats. The former is one of her favourites and as for the latter, she showed so much colour co-ordination. You won't regret it when your look is this easy-peasy to replicate.

While we found our way to step out in comfortable clothing, there seemed to be no bag in the scene. Based on where and how you're travelling, you can pick out some matching ones or give your look more colour therapy with a mini neon handbag. Also, you may want to pick some jewellery, think jhumkas, mini studs, and rings. Kiara's beauty game for the jet-setting session was minimal with a sleek, side-part hairdo, nude lipstick, and filled-in eyebrows.