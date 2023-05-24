Kiara Advani is back in the bay with a spectacular post-vacay glow

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the limelight for being everyone’s favorite newly-wedded couple. They had recently left for a nice, long vacation to Japan and returned from the same, yesterday.

They looked super adorable as ever as they walked hand-in-hand with smiles on their faces.

Kiara Advani Looked Beyond Stylish In A Tracksuit

Kiara Advani was smiling and interacting with the paparazzo as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband. Her fashion sense was on fleek, as per usual. She looked insanely gorgeous as she served us with another swoon-worthy airport look.

Kiara was wearing a white coordinated tracksuit with black lines, which contained a short jacket and wide-legged pants. She completed her look with white shoes and a fabulous baby pink Chanel tote bag which matched her pink manicure, perfectly.

She also accessorized with reflector sunglasses and a natural no-makeup look. However, her post-vacation glow and beyond-cute smile elevated her trendy outfit. Her simple ponytail also looked great with her outfit. Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra also wore a black tracksuit with an olive jacket and dark sunglasses with black and white shoes, looking dapper as ever.

Fans Couldn’t Stop Gushing Over The Couple

It’s quite safe to say that Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra continue to set couple goals with how adorable they look whenever they are spotted together in public. This is perhaps why fans and followers of the couple couldn’t stop gushing over their pictures as they walked hand-in-hand with smiles on their faces as the paparazzi called them everyone’s “favorite couple.”

Some fans even rushed to the comment section to shower them with love. One fan commented, “I missed them. Opened the gram to see this!” While another commented, “This couple needs to stop raising my standards for love!”

What did you think about Kiara Advani’s latest airport look? Comment below to share your views with us!

