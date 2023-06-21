Kiara Advani looks hot in Nachiket Barve’s jacket ensemble for release of ‘Sun Sajni’; Guess how much it costs

Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The romantic movie’s trailer has left fans spellbound with the promise of a heavy dose of the magic of love, comedy, and drama. This is perhaps why fans have been super excited about the musical releases of the movie and as expected, Sun Sajni has successfully delivered on those expectations with awesome garba beats, fun costumes, great visuals, and super cool dance moves.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan got together this afternoon for the release of Sun Sajni, and they both looked exceptionally stylish. While Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing a blush pink kurta with white pajamas and black formal shoes, it was Kiara Advani who stole the moment with her red hot outfit designed by Nachiket Barve. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kiara Advani looked beyond hot in a red jacket ensemble

Kiara Advani rocked a gorgeous red look in a Moonflower Jacket Set designed by the well-celebrated designer, Nachiket Barve, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 198,850. Inspired profusely by the nocturnal blooming Moonflower, this extensively embroidered jacket set with a floor-length jacket is laden with intricate handcrafted thread work and beading and a red cropped top and pants, with the same. This flamboyant yet elegant design looks beyond hot on Kiara Advani, doesn’t it? The exquisite organza and georgette ensemble’s craftsmanship is a true celebration of the best of the handmade and artisanal heritage of India.

The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress completed her look, styled to perfection by Lakshmi Lehr, with matching silver sandals and silver traditional statement earrings with delicate red details. To further elevate the look, Lekha Gupta opted for a subtle makeup look with stylish peach-red lipstick, and her hair was styled in natural-looking soft curls by Nikita Menon. We’re obsessed with how effortlessly gorgeous she looks, aren’t you?

So, what do you think about Kiara Advani’s outfit? Would you want to recreate this outfit for an upcoming formal event? Are you excited about the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

