Kiara Advani makes a chic statement in Jacquemus bodysuit and ruffled mini skirt; Find out its WHOPPING cost

When speaking about the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood, one can’t miss mentioning Kiara Advani! She is among the most popular actresses currently, and also often garners attention for her chic and stylish sartorial picks. Of late, she has been making heads turn during the promotions of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Just yesterday, Kiara was seen stepping out in a stunning red fusion ensemble for the launch of the song Sun Sajni. Today, she made an appearance in the city once again for the promotion of Satyaprem Ki Katha, and she was seen in a look that was quite contrasting from yesterday! Today, Kiara was seen in a subtle, off-white monochrome look, and she exuded elegance in the Jacquemus outfit.

Kiara Advani pairs Jacquemus bodysuit with a ruffled mini skirt

Kiara Advani was seen arriving for the promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha in a Jacquemus outfit. She made heads turn as she wore Jacquemus Yauco ribbed-knit bodysuit, which gave the illusion of a tucked-in polo, and had a collared deep V-neckline with buttons at the front. She paired it with Jacquemus Artichaut ruffled cotton mini skirt, which is a part of the brand’s Le Raphia collection. The skirt is quite eye-catchy, with a number of frayed ruffles that make for an interesting silhouette. The monochrome look was subtle, yet quite striking, and needless to say, Kiara’s look made heads turn. The actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

The Jacquemus ruffled skirt is available on the Net-A-Porter website for 570 Euros, which when converted, is approximately Rs 51,292. Meanwhile, the bodysuit is for 210 Euros, which is approximately Rs 18898, which brings the total cost of Kiara’s outfit to a whopping Rs 70,193!

Kiara Advani paired the outfit with matching ankle strap heels, and accessorized her look with golden hoop earrings, and several rings. Her makeup was soft, subtle, and on point, with pink, glossy lips.

