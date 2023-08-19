Kiara Advani pairs expensive floral-print midi-dress by Zimmermann with extravagant Christian Louboutin pumps

Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself as a style icon who effortlessly often merges elegance and luxury to create the most perfect outfits. A recent outing with her husband, Siddharth Malhotra, showcased her impeccable taste, yet again, as she donned a mesmerizing floral-print midi-dress from Zimmermann, accompanied by extravagant Christian Louboutin heels. This sartorial choice not only turned heads but also went on to set up a benchmark for blending style and luxury.

Let’s dive into the details of her captivating outfit and get a closer look at her impeccable fashion sense and elegant style statement.

Kiara Advani looked beyond beautiful in a multi-colored midi-dress

The enchanting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress donned a luminous light beige Zimmermann luminosity floral midi-dress. This sleeveless ensemble featured a flared hem adorned with a multi-colored floral print, evoking the essence of a blooming garden. The outfit’s plunging sweetheart neckline and fitted corset-like waistline added an alluring charm, accentuating Kiara’s svelte figure. With a price tag of Rs. 95,630 (approximately), the Zimmermann midi-dress exudes luxury in its every detail. Its intricate design, premium fabric, and attention to detail reflect the brand’s commitment to crafting pieces that are more than just garments – they are wearable art.

To complement the enchanting midi dress, Kiara chose to slip into the Christian Louboutin beige heels. Priced at approximately Rs. 66,110, these heels underlined comfort as much as they added glamour to the look. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress’ discerning fashion sensibilities also shined through in her choice to let the outfit take center stage by opting for a no-accessories look. This decision showcases her confidence in the ensemble’s allure and allows its exquisite design to shine truly.

But, that isn’t all, the Satyaprem Kii Katha actress’s sleek and straight hairstyle lends an air of sophistication to the overall look. Her makeup, featuring a blond red lip, perfectly applied rouge, and captivating eyeshadow, accentuated her natural beauty and elevated the ensemble to new heights of elegance. This carefully curated outfit speaks volumes about Kiara’s fashion acumen and her ability to effortlessly blend high fashion with luxury.

