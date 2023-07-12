Kiara Advani pairs Micheal Kors, Christian Louboutin, for all-white, high-fashion mood that costs a BOMB!

Kiara Advani is a bonafide fashion girl, in addition to being a much-loved Bollywood actress. Her superlative choices in all things chic are always a delight. Safe to say, she influences fashion lovers to create a signature style like hers. Adding on to this, are her flattering frame, long locks, and dazzling smile. The Satyaprem Kii Katha actress was out and about in Bandra and turned heads recently. She effortlessly rocked an all-white look that featured the elegance of Christian Louboutin and the sophistication of Michael Kors.

With her keen eye for fashion, Kiara has time and again, made a compelling case for looks that exude glamour and captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. Let’s delve into the details of this fabulous outfit, right away.

Kiara Advani looks beyond sophisticated in an all-white formal outfit

The Kabir Singh actress opted for a white power suit featuring a skirt and a blazer from the the Michael Kors. An optic white crepe peak lapel blazer worth Rs. 1,76,730 was aptly paired with a front-slit pencil skirt worth Rs. 81,575. She accentuated this svelte silhouette with a pair of patent pumps by Christian Louboutin worth Rs. 66,328 approximately.

She also made a conscious choice to keep the look minimal by avoiding accessories allowing the outfit to take center stage. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder. She opted for subtle makeup with pinkish eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip that perfectly complimented as well as elevated her entire outfit. Doesn’t she look seriously gorgeous?

Inspiration for Fashion Enthusiasts:

We love how Kiara’s summery choice of clean lines and tailored perfection in the pristine shade of white symbolized sophistication. But as they say, all good things come at a price, and so did Kiara’s high-fashion all-white mood.

While her exact outfit may not be accessible to everyone due to its exorbitant price tag, we do appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship of the renowned fashion labels that Kiara Advani flaunted. We are sure that one can adapt the essence of her outfit within their budget, exploring alternative brands or more affordable options that still capture the same elegance and sophistication. Pro Tip: Add heels, pumps, or even boots to enhance the outfit, and round it off with an appropriate white handbag. Thank us later!

So, what do you think of Kiara Advani’s outfit? Would you love re-creating an inspired look like hers? Comment below to share your views and thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone proves to be bravely fashionable as she opts for an all-purple airport look; Yay or Nay?