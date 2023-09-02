Kiara Advani pairs Rs. 2 Lacs Christian Dior bag with ivory kurta set

Earlier back in the 2010s, our favorite Bollywood babes were devoted to donning jeans and tees as their go-to styles. Everyone was swooning about the informal yet stylish look, which was an ideal fad. Flash ahead to now, as we cannot help however observe a huge difference in our B-town darlings' fashionable play. Kurta sets have now dominated the fashion industry, rapidly becoming the most popular and coolest item to flaunt. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan, these famous actresses are rocking kurta sets unlike no other, lending us with big fashion inspirations. It's time to say goodbye to jeans and hello to the era of kurta sets!

There's no disputing that Kiara Advani, our very own Shershaah actress, understands how to make a style statement in kurta sets. Kiara has easily slayed in a myriad of kurta sets, whether she's flaunting her thing at the airport or turning heads in town. She has flaunted it all, from brilliant colors to sophisticated patterns. Kiara has repeatedly showcased her versatility and goes on to slay the kurta trend with or without a dupatta. As a result, she remains a fashion influencer for many, raising the standard for kurta enthusiasts.

Kiara slayed in ivory white kurta set

The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor showed off a gorgeous ivory kurta combination. This style featured stunning flower appliqué embellishments in lilac, rose pink, and sea green. A pair of matching trousers, crafted in Chanderi silk fabric elevated the look. The trousers featured a wide border in a stunning rose pink shade. Kiara wore this suit with ease and grace, leaving us awed.

What bag was Kiara carrying?

Kiara Advani, our favorite Satya Prem Ki Katha actress, recently wore a gorgeous Sureena Chowdhri kurta set called the ivory mystic blooms applique kurta set. This V-neck kurta suit is not just beautiful but also reasonably priced at Rs 16,000. Kiara kept her hair open and opted for a natural, no makeup makeup look to keep things fresh and effortless. She finished out the look with identical rose-pink flats for a laid-back attitude. She accessorised the look with gold earrings and carried the oh-so-chic grey book tote bag from Christian Dior, which retails for Rs 2,11,691.

Kiara continues to enchant us with her great sense of fashion, inspiring us to imitate her ensembles ASAP! Did you love this look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora looks effortlessly stylish in black bodycon slip dress with cut-out design, pricey Reebok shoes