Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra to Disha Patani; B-town divas who rocked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023

The just completed Lakmé Fashion Week featured a plethora of gorgeous costumes that left the audience speechless. The runway was a fashion and creativity display, with everything from glittering jumpsuits to beautifully woven dresses. Let's have a look at the highlights of their breathtaking ensembles and the designers' one-of-a-kind creations that helped to make Lakmé Fashion Week a really remarkable event.

Kiara Advani for Falguni Shane Peacock

The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress recently lit up the runway with her blazing ramp walk at Falguni Shane Peacock's show at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023. The stunning actress was spotted in an off-shoulder, ankle-length dress composed of transparent material. The item also had a fitting, corset-like design that hugged all of the diva's curves in the appropriate places. The simply chic actress wore a black gown with glittering gold beads and sequin work in a criss-cross design to the final edge, as well as a sensual rear slit.

Parineeti Chopra for Faabiiana

The Ishaqzaade actress grabs the limelight on the Lakme Fashion Week catwalk in a gorgeous saree. The saree is elegantly draped, with a single pallu design for added detail. This saree is defined by its large border, which is embellished with magnificent glitter sequins that dazzle and shimmer. The saree’s bustier itself has a deep scoop neckline and enticing half sleeves, which modernizes traditional clothing. She adds a unique and sophisticated touch to her attire by overlaying it with a dupatta worn as a cloak.

Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Saba Azad for Raw Mango

The Zubeidaa actress walked the runway for Raw Mango's collection at Lakmé Fashion Week. And let us tell you, she looked like an angel in her dazzling golden jumpsuit. But wait, there's extra! She dressed up her look with a gold and black color-blocked cape. The full-sleeved jacket she wore, complete with shoulder padding, took the outfit to a whole new level of incredible

The Made In Heaven actress was another fashionista who graced the runway during Lakmé Fashion Week! She slayed the runway for the Children Of The Night collection! Kalki looked beautiful in an asymmetrical neckline gown. But here's the real deal: the fabric included an intricately woven pattern that added a creative touch to the outfit. Don't forget about the lower part of the garment, which includes all of the draping magical abilities.

The Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress onto the platform in a golden, gleaming co-ord attire that had everyone's jaws dropping. The jewel-neckline sleeveless shirt grabbed the show and became the talk of the town. But wait, there's more! The matching wide-leg pants in the exact same fabric added a beautiful touch to the ensemble. Saba crossed the runway with everyone's gaze on her, stunned by the sheer splendor of the garment.

Alaya F for Paras and Shalini’s Geisha Designs

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress wore a strapless top with tassels that swayed with every step, emphasizing her confident and lively personality. The sensuous, deep plunging neckline and backless form of the bralette added to the diva's outstanding attire. Everyone was watching as she wore it with a pair of geometric bead-embroidered slacks. It was also beaded intricately, producing a mesmerizing aesthetic mosaic that shimmered and shone beneath.

Dia Mirza for Pankaj and Nidhi

The Dhak Dhak actress was spotted wearing floor-length skinny pants with ankle bows and a white cropped shirt. This look was definitely modern, with a tight shirt and high-waisted pants that looked great on her thin frame. The actress's conventional and timeless beauty was referenced by the clean lines and uncomplicated style. The stunning floor-length lace jacket that the actress wore over her pure white co-ord ensemble, on the other hand, stole the show.

Athiya Shetty for Shivan & Narresh

The Mubarakan actress’ stunning one-piece gown stole the show. Elegance oozed from her every step as she went down the ramp, and she definitely had the finest walk of any celebrity. With a dramatic neckline adorned with uneven borders, the outfit was a piece of art in and of itself. In a beautifully draped form, the cloth cascaded down to the waistline. The gradient effect of the fabric, on the other hand, was a true show-stopper. It began as a light color and gradually turned into a mesmerizing light purple tint, creating a stunning image.

Tamannaah Bhatia for Vvaani by Vani Vats

The costume worn by the Jailer actress was a superb mix of heritage and modern flare. Her ensemble was accessorized with a tassel-adorned, full-sleeved bralette, which provided a touch of glitz and whimsy. The sensual sweetheart neckline of the bralette contributed to the overall attractiveness of the combination. The elaborate embroidery on the bralette reflected the great craftsmanship that is distinctive with Indian design.

Janhvi Kapoor for Amit Aggarwal

The Dhadak actress donned a strapless crop top with a plunging neckline, which provided an element of mystery to her ensemble. The glossy material of the top was embossed, creating a visually attractive aspect with its forming lines. She stepped up her fashion game by wearing a stunning crop top with a flowing skirt. This skirt was not your typical skirt; it had ruched details around the waist, with a plethora of gathers in between that added drama and elegance to the overall design.

Ananya Panday and Bipasha Basu for Bibhu Mohapatra

The Dream Girl 2 actress’ blazer was white with abstract designs adorning the cloth, giving the combination a unique look by Bhibhu Mohapatra. Mirrorwork accents added to the appeal of the blazer. The large shawl lapel collar on her jacket provided a sense of elegance to the ensemble. With its lengthy line length, the blazer exuded elegance and grace. Ananya paired it with a V-neck shirt that was expertly tucked inside to make the look even more appealing. The combination of the jacket and the shorts worn inside the blazer produced the perfect balance of formal and casual.

Bipasha Basu, the gorgeous actress, strolled on the runway for Bibhu Mohapatra, impressing everyone with her lovely appearance. The gown had a modest round neck, but what set it apart were the long sleeves that looked like an elegant cape. The thin fabric moved with every stride she took down the runway, producing a mesmerizing visual impact. Silver embroidery in the shape of hearts decorated the waistline, adding a touch of refinement and boosting the gown's attractiveness.

Diana Penty for Paulmi and Harsh

The Cocktail actress walked the runway on day five of London Fashion Week, capturing everyone's attention with her stunning lehenga attire. Her embroidered bustier had a sweetheart neckline and a stiff off-the-shoulder style, giving her outfit a sense of refinement and appeal. Diana looked extremely stunning in the pure white bustier, exuding elegance and class. The mid-waisted lehenga, on the other hand, was a stunning black with a mesmerizing golden glossy flower motif that complemented the whole look superbly. The lehenga was also adorned with gold surface decorations.

Sobhita Dhulipala for Debelle

The Made In Heaven 2 actress rocked the ramp as she walked the runway in a gorgeous lehenga ensemble For Debelle. The asymmetrical cut bustier had a sweetheart neckline and exuded femininity. It was embellished with delicate floral surface embroidery. With its sleek and beautiful style, the fish cut lehenga with sequins stitched into vertical lines enhanced Sobhita's shape. The honeycomb pattern embroidery on the high-waisted lehenga was crafted with sparkling sequins, providing a sense of beauty and intricacy.

Malaika Arora for 431-88 by Shweta Kapur

The An Action Hero actress grabbed the eyeballs on day four of London Fashion Week with her gorgeous two-piece costume. Malaika wore a jumpsuit with a low sweetheart neckline and emanated confidence and flair. The belt loops on the lower part of the jumpsuit added a sense of refinement to the beige-colored item. She finished the ensemble with a similar jacket with a notched collar and long, wide sleeves, creating a sophisticated and modern vibe.

Rakul Preet Singh for Bhumika Sharma

The Aiyaary actress on day four of LFW with her commanding presence on the catwalk. Her crimson bustier featured a round halter neckline, giving a touch of appeal to her look. The sleeveless bustier was embellished with elaborate gold threadwork, adding to its glam factor. The high-waisted lehenga matched the bustier and had the same mesmerizing embroidery in a repeating pattern, creating a unified and aesthetically appealing outfit.

Tara Sutaria for Mahima Mahajan

The Tadap actress walked the runway for Mahima Mahajan, looking lovely in a white lehenga. Her bustier had a deep sweetheart neckline accented by elegant spaghetti straps. Layers of flowing silk created a lovely profile in the high-waisted lehenga. The hem of the lehenga had a flounce element, bringing movement to the dress and adding a bit of playfulness. The mesmerizing flower motif was embellished with silver embroidery on both the bustier and the lehenga, producing a harmonious and lovely aesthetic.

Disha Patani for Kalki Fashion

The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned the audience at Lakme Fashion Week with a gorgeous golden lehenga ensemble. The bustier featured a deep plunging neckline and was embellished with stunning golden zardosi embroidery, lending an air of grandeur to her ensemble. The embroidered work on the lehenga was beautiful, with patterns meticulously weaved all throughout. The cutwork hem gave the lehenga a quirky and futuristic twist.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

