Kiara Advani picking ribbed outfit worth Rs 5K as she jets off with Sidharth proves her love for affordable fashion

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, no matter the time or day, always complement each other’s style, serving the strong couple's goals. Recently, they jetted off in style and we can’t help but swoon over their casual yet statement fashion. Let’s break down each of their ensembles.

Brightening our day with their appearance, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their way to the flight in co-ordained wardrobe picks. The actress was slaying the ribbed asymmetric cape that cost Rs 2,550, designed with the knit fabric, V-neck cape, and seamless finish. Those asymmetrical edges with a high-low effect were the real charmer. The actress definitely prioritized her comfort, but not without a dash of style.

She gave her look a well-coordinated touch and paired her ribbed cape with the ribbed trousers of the same color. Worth Rs 2,550, the bottoms featured a high-on waist fitting with an internal elastic waistband suitable for a customized experience.

When it’s Kiara, the accessories game is going to be strong. She went with cool black sunglasses and carried an olive green Loewe leather bag, adding enchanting allure. The actress drew attention to her wrist adorned with a classic watch with a layered design.

Creating a flawless elegance, the actress decided to keep her makeup subtle with radiant concealer and foundation magic. The blush glow added a rosy effect to her cheekbones, and nude lipstick is a perfect, complete touch. Her hair cascaded below her shoulders, parted in the middle, and the brown tresses glowed under the bright morning.

She covered her feet with the stylist's peach loafers, making her look perfect travel-friendly.

On the other side, when we look at Sidharth Malhotra, he too went with a coordinated outfit. As a base, he was wearing a simple purple t-shirt and added a sporty gray jacket as a layer. He kept the front zip open, and her well-toned body was making us fall head over heels for him. For the bottoms, the actress wore matching gray sweatpants, perfect for sporty and chic aesthetics.

Sid’s clean shaved face and groomed hairstyle enhanced his soft boy look. As an accessory, he wore tinted sunglasses and completed his ensemble with white shoes.

Sidharth Kiara’s stylish airport look is the perfect bookmark-worthy look for couples who are planning a new getaway. Just like them, you can effortlessly complement each other’s style, leaving everyone to talk about the special bond you share.