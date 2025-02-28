Kiara Advani proves black never disappoints in Balenciaga fit, but styling it with ₹15K necklace deserves extra points

Kiara Advani’s beauty and fashion demand attention without screaming for it. And her recent look will leave you gasping for breath. She looked absolutely bewitching with those killer eyes and her all-black ensemble. Last night (February 27), the diva took the internet by storm with her attractive allure dressed in a shirt and midi skirt, but her styling was the real charmer.

Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

Serving the perfect night look, Kiara Advani dropped a series of glimpses of her donning the Pussy Bow Collar Shirt from Balenciaga. Her black top was all about a bold statement with the high-neck design and bow detail at the front, adding a luxe and touch of elegance.

For the dramatic effect, the top was designed with loose balloon-like sleeves and cut-out details, adding a cherry on top. Giving her look a neat touch, the actress decided to casually tuck it in the bottoms.

Her bottoms were equally giving off a luxurious vibe, as they were from the same brand. It was a black midi skirt with a waistband, not visible with the effortlessly tucked shirt. It cascaded down into a flattering silhouette with the edges ending right above her ankle, perfect for an edgy and strong fashion inspiration.

The Shershaah actress's clothing choices were 10/10, but her styling definitely deserved some extra points. Her neck was glamorous, highlighted with the Alchemist’s Amphora necklace that cost around Rs 15,682. Also, for the wrist, she wore one bangle from the bangle set. Her ears effortlessly grabbed our attention with the structured golden statement earrings.

Her accessories played a crucial role in enhancing her appearance and received a jaw-dropping reaction.

Her makeup? She obviously didn’t settle for less. She added a touch of allure to her eyes with a kajal stroke and warm-toned eyeshadow accentuated with the winged eyeliner. Her cheeks were adorned with neutral-toned blush and her lips covered in the soft orange-shade nude lipstick. The makeup was absolutely magical and eye-catching.

Completing her look, the actress boldly styled her hair with loose waves and left them open, parted on the side, whereas her feet were adorned with the Athina Sandals from Christian Louboutin.

Kiara Advani’s recent look deserves a moment of admiration. She indeed played well with all the statement accessories but not before selecting the right black ensemble for the night.