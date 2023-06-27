Kiara Advani proves love is ever-green in halter cutout dress from Cult Gaia; Find out its price

The world of fashion is ever-evolving, and Bollywood star Kiara Advani knows how to make a statement with her style choices. Recently, the talented actress turned heads as she decided to embrace the color green in a sexy cutout dress from the renowned brand, Cult Gaia. With her innate charm, Kiara not only mesmerized onlookers but also showcased the perfect blend of glamour and pure gorgeousness while promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, with Kartik Aaryan.

Do you want to take a closer look into Kiara Advani’s green fashion moment and discover how she effortlessly rocks the timeless style? Well, we’ve got you covered, let’s dive right in.

Kiara Advani has a mint-green moment in a sexy dress

Kiara Advani has been pulling out all the stops for her outfits during the promotions of her upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha. But, her recent outfit simply rocked our worlds because the actress looked out-of-this-world gorgeous. She wore the Evaleigh Dress from Cult Gaia, an LA-based lifestyle brand that creates beautiful heirloom items that will live in your closet, literally forever. The bands and buckles of this dress, worth Rs. 40,400 approximately, brought all eyes on Kiara while the classic halter silhouette, adorned with four buckled straps across the front, just elevated her look. The undulating pattern of the dress added movement, making her look beyond perfect and the cinched, cutout waist and deep V-neck created an ultra-slimming effect making Kiara look sexier than ever.

Furthermore, the fresh and unique mint-green color made the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress look even more beautiful. The actress’ stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, chose to complete Kiara’s gorgeous look with matching mint-green strappy heels and minimalistic chunky gold heart stud earrings from Timeless Jewels by Shveta. Meanwhile, her look was further elevated by her hair, styled in soft curls by Nikita Menon, and her makeup by Sonik Sarwate was subtle yet gorgeous. It’s genuinely hard to take your eyes off her, isn’t it?

So, what do you think about Kiara's outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to have something like this in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

