Kiara Advani pumps up the fashion game in a stunning black velvet co-ord set paired with golden accessories

On January 16, 2024, Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older. He was not the only one shining for the occasion; his wife, Kiara Advani, also dashed up the style quotient. This birthday celebration turned out exactly like a scene from a fashion lookbook, and it was the couple's Instagram photo that stole the show. Let us check out their outfits.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted in stylish casual outfits showcasing their couple's fashion game together. Kiara looked effortless and chic in a black velvet co-ord set. Her outfit featured a black turtleneck top with full sleeves and stiff shoulders, adding an extra edge. She paired it with straight-fit black velvet pants, completing the sleek and stylish look.

Conversely, Sidharth Malhotra complemented his wife in a stylish black crew-neck T-shirt and skinny jeans. He layered the T-shirt with a denim jacket to add some extra flair, making his outfit perfect for a laid-back yet stylish appearance.

Coming back to Kiara, what really took her outfit to the next level was her accessories. She styled her outfit with golden earrings that added some bling and a pop of shine against the velvet. She completed the look with golden pointed-toe heels, the perfect choice for a birthday bash and her outfit.

Advertisement

Kiara’s glam options included a dewy base and glossy lips that added a polished finish to her look. She also opted for blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude eyeshadow, which kept her makeup balanced and let her natural beauty shine while complementing her outfit. For her hairstyle, Kiara went for a middle-parted bun that was sleek and tidy, in tandem with the rest of her styling, like a true beauty queen.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth were indeed a fashion dream team. Kiara looked like a diva in velvet, while Sidharth maintained an easy vibe with his denim style. The couple knows how to turn heads, seamlessly complementing each other's looks and providing us with major fashion inspiration. If this birthday outfit is any indication, they’re raising the bar for the couple's fashion goals this year!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani shows how to ace everyday ethnic fashion with her embroidered white suit and minimal vibe