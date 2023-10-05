Kiara Advani radiates elegance in white blazer and straight pants paired with Fendi bag

Kiara Advani has earned a name for herself in the world of airport fashion. She has become synonymous with chic airport attire, seamlessly mixing traditional kurta sets with excellent Western ensembles. Her fashion sense is limitless. Let's look at what she was recently seen wearing at the airport. We're all waiting to see her new outfit with bated breath. Kiara Advani continues to demonstrate that she is more than simply a superb actor; she is also a fashion sensation in her own right. Stay tuned to see what amazing outfit she will wear this time at the airport.

Kiara Advani jets off in style in white blazer and straight pants

Kiara Advani opted for a Western look this time, and she looked stunning! She looked gorgeous with a white jacket with striking and unusual giant circular flaps styled into a deep V-neck, which gave it a stylish twist instead of the traditional lapel collar. The blazer also included belt loops and pockets on both sides, which added utility to the attractive aesthetic. Kiara used the white jacket with plain white straight slacks to create a chic and classy look. Her attire choice continues to astound, and she demonstrates why she is regarded as a style icon. Lust Stories actress always knows how to turn heads, and her airport ensemble is no surprise!

More about the look…

The Good Newz actress accessorizes an already amazing attire with a magnificent Fendi purse that is sure to make your mouth drop. This bag, which costs an incredible Rs 4,91,631, lends elegance and grace to her entire outfit. The Fendi bag fits her ensemble flawlessly, creating a dramatic statement and demonstrating her exceptional sense of accessories. And let's not forget about her shoes! Kiara went for white trainers, which elevated her style of game. She was spotted with this bag earlier. The glossy rose gold material connected at the toe box is what makes these trainers distinctive, providing a touch of elegance.

Kiara Advani kept her hair simple and open with a lovely center parting to look effortlessly stunning. The Satya Prem Ki Katha actress chose a no-makeup look to highlight her natural beauty, enabling her bright complexion to show through. This decision suited her formal cum western combination nicely, giving a touch of casual elegance to her entire look. Sidharth Malhotra’s beau boldly wore her elegant outfit to the airport, demonstrating that comfort and elegance can coexist. She projected an air of easy coolness from head to toe, turning heads as she walked through the terminal.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

