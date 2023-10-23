Kiara Advani serves elegance in chanderi kurta set that is perfect for Diwali puja ceremony

Kiara Advani certainly takes the cake and eats it too when it comes to wowing us with her style. This fashionista never hesitates to move outside her comfort zone and try out new silhoutte looking amazing on all fronts! Kiara understands how to make a stunning statement with her outfits which range from edgy and daring to beautiful and classy.

What distinguishes her is her ability to seamlessly merge elegance and comfort. Kiara illustrates that fashion does not have to forsake comfort, whether she's wearing a beautiful pair of trainers or a big cozy jumper. She's the queen of comfortable styles, and we're in awe of her choices.

Kiara Advani's casual fashion choices continue to astound us, and this time she has us gushing over her lovely kurta set outfit for the occasion of Durga Puja. Her kurta outfit was the ideal balance of heritage and modernity.

Kiara's ensemble was nothing short of stunning, especially when paired with similar bottoms and accessorized with dramatic jewelry. She demonstrated yet again her ability to easily rock any kurta set, making us all want to mimic her beautiful and refined style.

Kiara Advani’s gorgeous lime green kurta set

The lovely Kiara Advani and she's wearing a lime green chanderi kurta set that had us completely smitten. This stunning combination included a full-sleeved kurta embellished with gorgeous golden thread embroidery, which added a sense of refinement to the ensemble. The kurta's notched V-neck raised the bar, superbly balanced by the straight trousers that radiated refinement. Not to mention the sheer dupatta that Kiara neatly tucked over her left arm, completing the outfit.

This gorgeous kurta combination she's wearing is from Saisha and only Rs. 19,900 – a steal for such a fashionable and modern outfit!

Regal accessories completed the traditional look

Kiara Advani understands how to accessorize to perfection, scoring a perfect 10 out of 10! She paid close attention to every detail of her gorgeous outfit. Kiara began by adorning her ears with exquisite emerald green jhumkis, which added a flash of color and a sense of elegance. Moving on to her wrists, she chose pearl-encrusted bangles to lend a touch of refinement to her look. Not to mention her footwear - Kiara wore a pair of golden block heels, which added a trendy and glamorous touch to her whole outfit.

Let's go into the elements that round off Kiara Advani's amazing outfit. Kiara kept her hair and makeup basic while looking effortlessly stunning. Her long, beautiful locks were left free, flowing smoothly and added a natural attractiveness to her whole look. Kiara went for a simple makeup look, allowing her innate beauty to shine through. A crimson bindi offered a delicate splash of color to her contemporary outfit, highlighting her features and giving a traditional touch.

Kiara Advani continues to create fashion trends with her great sense of style and attention to detail. Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

