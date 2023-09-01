Kiara Advani serves pure class in Alexis’ pastel green high-neck crop top with oversized wide-legged pants

The world of fashion and celebrity collided at the launch event for Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty, as the gorgeous Kiara Advani stepped onto the scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan in tow. She shined in the spotlight not just with her charm but also with an impeccable sense of style. The event, marked by elegance and sophistication, saw the Kabir Singh actress flaunt a pastel green ensemble that seamlessly blended contemporary elements with timeless classiness. It’s safe to say that the Shershaah actress not only turned heads but also stole hearts as well.

Why don’t we delve into the details of the Lust Stories actress’ captivating attire that left us awestruck? Let’s dive right in.

Kiara Advani looked amazing in a pastel green co-ord set

In an era where fashion choices are as diverse and dynamic, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ outfit made a statement that echoed loudly. The centerpiece of her ensemble was the splendid pastel green high-neck crop top, a creation by the esteemed brand Alexis. This piece, known as the Pietro top, showcased a fusion of elegance and modernity. The elastic waistband, an intricate detail, not only lent the top a refined cropped appearance but also accentuated her silhouette. The high neck design, a nod to timeless fashion, brought in a touch of sophistication that resonated perfectly with the event’s aura. However, its distinct feature was its faux sleeves, a design element that not only added flair but also offered multiple avenues for creative styling. The ribbed pattern of the fabric added a layer of texture, turning the top into a true classic that would remain stylish even through changing trends, it came with a price tag of Rs. 25,196. Complementing the top were the matching oversized wide-legged pants, a part of the Wisdom pants collection from Alexis. The choice of these pants was an ode to comfort without compromising on style. The fluid, flowing wide-legged fit exuded an air of effortlessness that paired harmoniously with the high-waisted design. Valued at Rs. 18,477, these pants encapsulated the essence of contemporary chic.

The diva’s keen eye for detail extended to her choice of footwear, as she completed her ensemble with classy glass heels. The absence of accessories allowed her outfit to be the focal point, underlining her confidence and bold fashion choices. Her hair, meticulously tied into an elegant high bun, added to the overall poise of the look. Meanwhile, the Laxmii actress’ makeup was a neutral-toned masterpiece that accentuated her natural beauty. Shimmery eyeshadow, a perfect highlighter, and a glossy peach-colored lipstick harmoniously brought out her facial features, while letting the outfit take center stage.

The talented Good Newwz actress’ appearance at Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty launch was nothing short of a fashion spectacle. Her outfit, a harmonious blend of modern trends and timeless class, showcased her as a true fashion icon. The Alexis ensemble, with its pastel green high-neck crop top and matching oversized wide-legged pants reflected the Govinda Naam Mera actress’ fine personal style. As we admired her effortlessly chic attire, it was evident that Kiara Advani had once again proven herself to be a true trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of her classy ensemble? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: A complete couples’ guide to coordinated dressing and Instagram-worthy moments