Kiara Advani shines like a golden girl as a showstopper for DL Maya in a mermaid cut gown; Yay or Nay?

Sometimes all you need is a gown to have you buried in glamour. Kiara Advani's so golden showstopper look is hot right now and we wish we could wear this everywhere possible. How avaricious of us?! But it is what it is, stupendously stylish ensembles do not leave our memory just like that. What else would you expect from the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress? Yesterday was all about a dream style for us as at first she donned a denim co-ordinated set to the airport which looked fly and at night the actress turned muse for designer DL Maya.