Kiara Advani shines like a golden girl as a showstopper for DL Maya in a mermaid cut gown; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani's muse mode is too stunning to handle. Seen her ensemble yet? Check it out here!
Sometimes all you need is a gown to have you buried in glamour. Kiara Advani's so golden showstopper look is hot right now and we wish we could wear this everywhere possible. How avaricious of us?! But it is what it is, stupendously stylish ensembles do not leave our memory just like that. What else would you expect from the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress? Yesterday was all about a dream style for us as at first she donned a denim co-ordinated set to the airport which looked fly and at night the actress turned muse for designer DL Maya.
Party person, forever? Thank your stars now, Kiara, and the designer who is revered much for her bespoke creations. Standing in and swearing by royalty is the 30-year-old dolled up to make the ramp look nothing less than fire. The ensemble seen on her brought it with an abundance of radiance. Impressing us beautifully is the mermaid-cut beige gown which entailed a plunging neckline and a delightful cape as you can see and is extended as a train to settle on the floor.
Nothing seemed off-limits on this ensemble. Including the meticulously carved embroidery and a bunch of embellishments like sequins and beads which are the most attention-drawing element here. Kiara probably heard us say, "Throw us a lot of shine and she just served." This sparkly number was a treat and sans accessories, the diva pulled it off. She kept her makeup dewy with shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips.
