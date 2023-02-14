Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra are perfectly yellow and glam in their ethnic looks from Mehendi celebrations

On Valentine's Day duty? Not anymore. We just disconnected from all distractions as a picture-reveal from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra read 'all eyes here'. We couldn't agree more and wouldn't we want to take a look at outfits that we missed seeing in real-time? We're past their Mehendi day but the season of love never ends so why must we wait to take a closer look at the couple's ensembles? Wipe sarees and other dresses off your mood board clean because lehengas and kurtas are the holders of sartorial power.

The Kabir Singh actress and Mission Majnu actor both favoured the radiant yellow shade, mustard yellow. Smiling all out, the Bollywood couple were the chicest and so graceful. Dressed in a three-piece ivory lehenga set, Kiara dazzled in a cropped embroidered blouse which was dominated by a bunch of pearls and sequins. The princess of the day's super short-sleeved, almost sleeveless blouse featured a scalloped hem and an open-back cut. Teamed strikingly with a high-waisted skirt, it was a divine look with floral patterns and tiered broad borders that were done up intricately with gold threadwork and embellishments. And, made a worthwhile contribution of appeal was her netted and sheer dupatta that indicated a royal statement.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra nail their twinning desi looks

On the accessory agenda were her polki-studded drop earrings, choker and a two-tiered necklace, luxurious and rich with colour contrasts. Her accessory plan looked polished without bangles and as for her hairdo, it was loosely clipped at the back for a braided look and the 30-year-old's makeup was again minimalistic with mascara, kohl and monochromatic lipstick and eyeshadow as her wedding look.