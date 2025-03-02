Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra are the most stylish mom and dad-to-be duo in these 5 cool airport looks

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expecting and the fans cannot contain their happiness after the couple shared the big news on their Instagram. Pulling up in stylish fits to the airport, the couple has people swooning with their style. Here are 5 looks that definitely turned our heads.

5 stylish Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani airport fits

1. Laidback Style

The couple pulled up in a stylish laidback outfit. Looking absolutely dapper, Sidharth Malhotra fashioned a solid white t-shirt with a round neck. He topped this with a blue-washed denim jacket and completed the look with a pair of black trousers.

Hand-in-hand with beau, Kiara matched him with a white sleeveless tank. She added an off-white sleeve jacket and grey cap to the mix. Also completing her look with a pair of black wide-legged trousers, she opted for a pair of light brown loafers.

2. Contrast Fit

Pulling off another perfect look for a short travel, the couple fashioned contrasting casual fits. Flaunting his love for denim, Sid chose a mandarin collar denim shirt. He completed his look with relaxed-fit grey pants. Accessorizing with tinted glares, he added blue sneakers to his fit.

Serving solid couple goals, Kiara walked holding hands with him, sporting a body-fit white tee. The cropped top was styled with a pair of wide-legged light jeans. Flaunting her natural locks, she completed the look with a pair of brown shoes.

Advertisement

3. Matching sets

Delivering another stylish airport look, Sid-Kiara were snapped fashioning a dark color palette this time. The Yodha actor styled a matching set of joggers and a jacket in charcoal grey. He complemented the outfit with a brown round-neck tee, sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Walking alongside him, his wife Kiara Advani also fashioned a matching set in brown. With a relaxed-fit kaftan-style top, she chose wide-legged pants in the same color. Styling the fit, she opted for brown-toned boots and a pair of black sunglasses. Showing off her natural locks, she added a luxurious bag to the mix.

4. Twinning in white

It seems like the SOTY star has found his vibe with matching athleisure sets. Pulling up in a matching black tracksuit, he added a solid white t-shirt to his outfit. With a pair of grey sneakers, he completed his look with a pair of tinted glasses.

Matching him, the Good Newwz actor also donned tinted sunglasses. Choosing to twin with hubby in her outfit, she wore a white matching set. With a relaxed-fit shirt, the actor opted for a pair of white relaxed-fit trousers. For a stylish touch, she fashioned transparent heels with her look.

Advertisement

5. Couple in glares

Cementing their stylish couple status, Sidharth wore a black button-up jacket over a solid black t-shirt. Pairing it with grey pants and leaving his hair messy, he accessorized with black glares and a couple of bracelets.

Holding his hands, Ki pulled up in a grey V-neck sweatshirt. Styled with white wide-legged buttons, she also flaunted a pair of glares. With a fancy bag in hand, she flaunted her styled wavy locks.

What do you think of the couple’s stylish airport looks? Let us know in the comments below.