Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra arrive at the airport in style, mom-to-be flaunts Hermès footwear worth Rs 69K
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never disappoint in their airport looks. Snapped in style, Kiara was seen in a luxury fit, including posh sandals from Hermès.
Always snapped hand in hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani know how to impress with their style. The soon-to-be parents were recently spotted at the airport in chic outfits, with Kiara flaunting luxury sandals from Hermès. Let’s dive into their looks.
The Good Newwz star stunned in a beautiful floral sundress from Alemais worth Rs 51.5K. The white and orange dress featured spaghetti straps, a deep neckline, and a fit-and-flare silhouette—perfect for a day of travel.
Being the fashionista she is, the actor accessorized with a striped yellow bag from Louis Vuitton. Keeping it minimal, she ditched other accessories and flaunted a pair of tinted cat-eye sunglasses.
Adding an extra touch of luxury, Kiara completed her look with Hermès sandals. The white strappy flats came with a hefty price tag of Rs 69,870. Letting her pregnancy glow shine through, she finished her look with a peachy lip shade and flaunted her natural locks.
As for Malhotra, he stuck to his signature laidback style. He looked dapper in a solid white V-neck T-shirt, layered with a brown zipper jacket that perfectly complemented his outfit.
Sid paired this with relaxed-fit blue-washed jeans, keeping it effortlessly cool. Sticking to casual fashion, he completed his look with solid white sneakers. Flaunting his natural hair, he finished off with black tinted sunglasses, opting for no other accessories.
What do you think of the couple’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments below!
