Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Wedding look decoded: Couple look stellar in Manish Malhotra ensembles

Weddings are a chance to narrate stories that have been nourished by love and trust for days and years. And finally, these are sealed by big celebrations motivated by an enchanting series of glamour. 2023's sartorial magnificence is enriched by celebrity weddings, award ceremonies and a hundred more inspirations being positioned constantly on our social media screens. As another round of zeal comes around with Bollywood celebrities, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding updates shedding love and light from and at Suryagarh Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, let us send many congratulations to the 'just married' couple.

Fashion bookworms, finally a halt can be called to our long and stretched-out wait which spilt over until this very minute. Woohooo! The bride and groom made an official and first reveal of what is a pretty picture of them in their desi custom Manish Malhotra outfits. Colours splashed, smiles were flashed, and looks were aced as they tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. Lehengas are infectiously charming and that is unsurprisingly why celebrity brides and we cannot convert into fans of anything non-desi.

The recipe of goodness and royalty was whipped up non-failingly as their attire reflected it strongly. Flooded and surrounded by good vibes from Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, friends and families, elegance came to be known as the Shershaah actress no longer played the role of a reel bride, the table just turned and we love her stunning trousseau although pink and its shades are quite done conventionally.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Manish Malhotra desi outfits are team newly married

Of empress rose-hued and ombre perfection, the Bollywood actress's meticulously embroidery lehenga had Roman architecture detailing which is an inspiration derived from the love the newlyweds hold for the city of domes. Making it a sparkly endeavour wholly were the Swarovski crystals that were embellished on the outfit. Her short-sleeved blouse netted dupatta with a scalloped border, and the skirt was accessorised with contrast-adding bespoke diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra. With a rich mix of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds and rare Zambian emeralds, her statement accessories from maang tikka to statement and tiered necklace to haath phool were spellbinding. Kaliras are revered accessories. So full of details, it becomes memorable and treasurable. Now a trend too, brides choose to get it fully personalised with charms. The Kabir Singh actress opted for a set from Mrinalini Chandra. It spoke of gold, heaps of love, stars, butterflies, Sidharth's late pet Oscar, the couple's initials and their favourite travel destination.

A sleek bun hairdo by Amit Thakur and minimalistic makeup by Lekha Gupta with subtle highlighter doses, and monochromatic eyeshadow that suited up her lipstick and mascara put the finishes to her bridal look.