Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Sangeet night in Manish Malhotra ethnic outfits were a tribute to gold

It's raining gold. Can we make some decisions now? You voluntarily would. Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posted pictures last night from what feels like crumbs of their pre-wedding music party. Set in between and around a very vibey red backdrop with spells of gold oozed finely, the couple too were dressed regally. Getting ready for a wedding, especially when it is your own, is a special and rare moment. If your idea of fashion relevance and statement is formatted in a desi pattern, here's us giving you all the go sign.

You can't be absent from looking unique and elegant. That's just the truth whether you take it or not. Straight from the diaries of the mega Jaisalmer wedding, ‘shine on’ became the theme as the duo rocked Manish Malhotra outfits. Their loyalty and appreciation for the fashion designer and entrepreneur thrived and weren't supplanted by any other.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked elegant in desi ensembles

To fill up your sartorial cups ritz-ly and beautifully, be the bride who picks up a lehenga. The Govinda Naam Mera actress looked stunning in a custom ombre two-piece lehenga which bore the magic of handwork that costs up to 4000 hours of labour. Intricately designed with 98000 Swarovski crystals, that brings us to talk about how amazing these were positioned on her long-sleeved, open back, and plunging neckline blouse and high-waisted and scallop-hemmed skirt remixed in shades of silver and gold.

Can you devout a second to appreciate the beaded embellishments on her cropped blouse? Its sleeves have tasseled trimmings. Kiara Advani's look was styled with the designer's jewellery collection which was a substantial necklace with natural diamonds and a teardrop-shaped ruby pendant. The actress's hair led up to a mesmerising look with waves and her makeup featured eyeliner, kohl and peach-toned blush and lipstick.

The Mission Majnu hero was clad in a bonafide and classy tailor-made velvet sherwani coloured in hues of black and gold. With shoulder pads, a mandarin collar, long sleeves, threadwork and Swarovski crystals, it was a natty topper worn over his striped asymmetric kurta paired with ivory trousers.

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH) For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Manish Malhotra outfits signed off their looks on monochrome notes