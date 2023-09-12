Kiara Advani SLAYS in stylish green top and white pants with expensive Fendi bag; Guess its price?

Kiara Advani's beautiful looks never fail to turn eyeballs, and this appearance is no surprise! Despite the fact that she has been sporting kurta sets like a pro, she has opted to change things up for her airport appearance. Prepare for Kiara's return with a totally new amazing twist! The days of predictable ensembles are over; she's come to surprise us all. She's upped her airport fashion game with her excellent taste and trend-forward picks. Stay tuned, because Kiara is about to release a whole new level of chicness and re-ignite the fashion industry. Prepare to be blown away by her stylish and easy style!

Kiara Advani’s latest airport look

At the airport, she chose a stylish and sophisticated suit. Kiara created a sleek and classy basis by pairing a stunning scoop neck tank top with a pair of white wide-legged trousers. But she didn't stop there; to up the cool factor, she wore a light green shirt over the tank top. Frills on the hem of this garment added a fun touch to the overall design. Kiara effortlessly combined flair and comfort by rolling up her sleeves.

Kiara’s luxurious accessories

Kiara Advani effortlessly elevates her airport attire with impeccable accessorizing. Her choice of accessories adds a touch of sophistication to her already stunning look. She dons a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses, not only for their comfort but also for their price tag of Rs 23,224, making a bold style statement. To complete her ensemble, she carries a magnificent Fendi bag priced at an astounding Rs 4,91,631, adding refinement and grace to her overall look. Not to be overlooked, her beige loafers perfectly complement her white flared trousers, rounding out the ensemble with a seamless sense of style.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, the star couple that never cease to raise attention even while merely jetting out together, always manage to steal the show. But this time, let's discuss about Kiara's appearance. It's difficult to single out one quality we like about her, but if we had to, it would be the easy elegance she radiates. Everything fits together well, from the scoop neck tank top to the white wide-leg jeans to the sophisticated accent of the light green frilled top. The expensive accessories, such as the Balenciaga sunglasses, the Fendi purse, and the exquisite beige loafers, complete the look. Kiara is an expert at making a stylish statement, even at airports.

Do you like this look? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

