Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: 6 celebrity-approved statement neckpieces to try

Hello, fashionistas! Prepare to channel your inner Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria as Diwali is approaching. It's time to elevate your style game with some killer accessories. We've recently got the newest wardrobe inspiration from these Gen-Z divas who are amping up the fusion wear trend to timeless ethnic clothing ideas that will never go out of style. To complete the appearance, we now bring some gorgeous celeb-approved accessories.

We've got some jaw-dropping choker and necklace designs to elevate your Diwali ensemble. Let's get started!

Tara Sutaria

Take a hint from the Apurva actress if you're intending to wear a saree this Diwali. She nailed the accessories game with a stunning gold-toned necklace with a strand of pearls dangling at the end. Don't forget to accessorize with similar earrings and bangles, as Tara did. So take cues from the Marjawan actress if you want to do the complete gold toned jewelry.

Mira Rajput

Prepare to up your jewelry game with some major inspiration from the stunning Mira Rajput. She understands how to wear such stone-studded necklaces with huge pearls linked at the end for an added touch of elegance. What's the best part? Mira keeps it simple and stylish by wearing the necklace with matching earrings. It's all about allowing the necklace to take center stage while limiting the other accessories to a minimum.

Sonam Kapoor

If you want to opt for a completely understated golden style, look no further than the only fashion experimental queen of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor. The Zoya Factor actress can pull off any look, and this tiered pearl choker is no exception. It matches her golden attire brilliantly, providing a touch of refinement and elegance. So, harness your inner Sonam Kapoor and wear a gorgeous stacked pearl choker with your golden ensemble.

Malaika Arora

The Moving in with Malaika reality star’s gorgeous silver stone-studded choker is screaming your name if you're crazy about that minimalistic fashion vibe and seeking the ultimate choker for Diwali. Chokers are often hefty, but this one defies the mold with its lightweight design. The pink meenakari necklace with see-through beads offers an exquisite and sophisticated touch. So, if you want to make a statement without going crazy, this choker is a great option.

Kiara Advani

If you're looking to go all out with some serious and hefty accessories, the Shershaah fame’s mint green stone cut choker is sure to blow your mind! This gorgeous item exudes elegance and glamor and is ideal for making a striking statement. The mint green stones give a splash of color that will make you stand out wherever you go.

Deepika Padukone

Guess who just demonstrated how to make a fashion statement without wearing a big neckpiece? Deepika Padukone is the correct answer! The Jawan actress recently wore a magnificent set of emerald stone studded earrings, proving that they may be your go-to item this season. These lovely earrings ooze elegance and offer a splash of color to any ensemble. Take a note from the Cocktail star and let those emerald earrings do all the talking if you're searching for a simple yet powerful method to improve your style.

