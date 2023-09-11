Kiara Advani STUNS in a blue one-shoulder dress with multiple layers of frills; look decoded

Hello, fashionistas! Be prepared for another breathtaking outfit from the charming Kiara Advani. She has once again left us speechless with her latest ensemble, a stunning flowery patterned dress that has us swooning. Kiara looked stunning in this hue of blue, effortlessly exuding elegance and charm. But wait, there's more! This time, she chose a fresh style that added a bit of individuality to her look. The dress elegantly emphasizes her form, producing a lovely and feminine aesthetic that is difficult to resist. Kiara has once again demonstrated why she is regarded as an industry-style icon.

Kiara Advani in a floral printed one-shoulder dress

Get ready to fawn over Kiara Advani's stunning outfit, fashionistas! She looks great in a printed one-shoulder dress by Atsu Sekhose. The 3/4 length puff sleeves lend drama to the ensemble, while the asymmetric collar provides an edgy edge. But hold on, there's more! This flowery patterned dress has a sensual cut-out at the right waist side that adds oomph. The dress softly flowed from the bottom empire line, providing a stunning impression. Not to mention the two layers of frill that touched the floor, transforming it into a mesmerizing floor-length dress. Kiara looked stunning in this ensemble.

How to rock the ensemble with these accessories

We'll move on to Kiara Advani's gorgeous light blue gown, which costs Rs 16,000. This light outfit transformed her into a true goddess, and she understood just how well to accessorize it to perfection. Kiara picked up a pair of beautiful blue stoned silver plated earrings to give a touch of refinement to her ensemble. Her rings were from H Craft Fine Jewellery, demonstrating an exquisite choice of jewelry. Can we just take a moment to admire her Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished leather-heeled mules? These stunning shoes cost a whopping Rs 1,12,702, but when it comes to fashion, there are no limits, right?

Let's get into the specifics of Kiara Advani's stunning look, which was selected by ace fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri. As seen in the photos, her hairstyle was kept basic yet effortlessly elegant. The credit goes to Ayesha Devitre. Let's get back to those enthralling makeup details. Kiara's eyes were embellished with lovely pink makeup, which added a subtle yet appealing glow. And what about that gleaming pink lipstick? Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar accentuated Kiara's innate beauty. They collaborated to produce a fresh look that suited Kiara's overall aesthetic. Kudos to the entire crew for making Kiara shine.

Do you like this printed one-shoulder dress? Let us know in the comment section below.

