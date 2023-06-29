Kiara Advani stuns in serene white Anarkali suit at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening, twins with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, in addition to being a stunning and talented actress, showcases remarkable versatility as a fashionista. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is known for her ability to shine gloriously, no matter what she wears. Whether it’s a short dress, an ethnic outfit, or just some casual clothes for a day around town, she knows how to ace every aesthetic. On top of that, her gorgeous smile helps perfectly elevate all her outfits anyway. Hard not to fall for her, isn’t it?

Last night, Kiara Advani attended the screening of her latest movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring her and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. She walked into the venue hand-in-hand with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. They wore matching clothes and gave us major couple goals as she stopped, interacted with the paparazzo, and posed for them. Want to take a closer look at her outfit? Let’s dive right in.

Kiara Advani looked simply incomparable in white

As expected, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a joint appearance at the screening event in Mumbai last night. The couple literally left no leaf unturned in making us swoon as they twinned in white, how adorable is that?

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wore a gorgeous danderi embroidered Anarkali suit which was ivory-hued, from Devnaagri, worth Rs. 29,500. The outfit has a timeless ikat print with pearl details on its neckline and full sleeves along with the embroidered base. The delicate chanderi base also had a beautiful flair and was paired with a straight shantoon palazzo with organza details and an intricately embroidered sheer organza dupatta. She further paired this outfit with matching gold heels. She chose to wear minimal gold accessories like earrings and a minimalistic bindi with this outfit to let her elegant ethnic ensemble take center stage. Meanwhile, her natural-looking, subtle makeup with a nude glossy lip and her hair styled in loose waves went perfectly with her outfit’s aesthetic. Doesn’t she look beyond gorgeous?

On the other hand, the Baar Baar Dekho actor kept it casual in a light-blue denim jacket over a pearly white t-shirt. He paired this with a matching light-colored pair of distressed jeans. He further added black and white sneakers and a matching watch to complete the entire look. One thing we can say without a doubt is that they both looked beyond perfect together, don’t you think so? Seeing their chemistry continuously renews our faith in true love.

So, what did you think about their outfits? Would you wear something like this? Are you excited about Satyaprem Ki Katha’s release? Comment below to share your views with us.

