Kiara Advani takes over French Rivera in slit-cut Prabal Gurung gown but her quirky pearl earrings command attention

It’s the much-awaited time of the year when everyone’s glued to their phones to see who wears what! Yes, you guessed it right, it’s the time when the Cannes looks to take over our social media handles and leave us swooning over the celebrity looks.

While the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making head turns with her red carpet look at the film festival, the Shershaah diva Kiara Advani has marked her debut at the Cannes definitely but at another event.

Representing India at the global level, this beauty is set to attend the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the French Rivera. Known to ace every look she tries, Kiara Advani leaves no crumbs when picking the trendiest outfits and styling them effortlessly.

From her Indo-western and desi looks to her ‘hot girl era’ looks, this diva serves looks like hot cakes. And, making sure to leave a bold first impression, Kiara stepped out looking nothing less than a million bucks dressed in a risqué dreamy white gown at the Cannes 2024.

Kiara Advani flaunts a high-slit gown by Prabal Gurung for her first appearance at Cannes - Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner

The Kabir Singh actress took to her social media account to leave her fans swooning over her mesmerizing first look at Cannes 2024. She gave us a glimpse of her stunning breezy gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The white gown featured a deep-V plunging neckline with a choker neckline that continued onto her voluminous balloon sleeves. To add a sexy feminine touch to this floor-length gown, the designer added a risky thigh-high slit, which Kiara pulled off like a piece of cake.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr and team, Kiara wore pearl earrings that perfectly complemented her statement ring. To finish her look, the Satyaprem Ki Katha diva wore a classy handcuff that rounded her look beautifully.

She added a stunning pair of iconic Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 100 Bianca pumps to complete her all-white angelic look. These gorgeous heels are priced at INR 83,202 (USD 999).

For her glam, the Lust Stories heroine opted for a minimal, subtle base with flush pink cheeks. She made sure her eyes did all the talking with stunning smokey eyes and tons of mascara. Kiara finished her look with a muted pink nude matte lip gloss, which tied her look together without being too dramatic.

Furthermore, letting her tresses add to the breezy effect, Kiara Advani went for a half-up and half-down hairdo with loose curls.

What do you think of Kiara Advani’s first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024? Comment down below and let us know if she had you too swooning!

ALSO READ: Love Bridgerton? Serve regal vibes with these 7 celebrity-approved dresses; Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani