Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor: 3 Celebs in stylish Summer-ready printed blue and white dresses

Beach bums are having the time of their lives in bikinis, and we know almost nothing about others who love to stay on the dry side of the shore or just travel to shacks for food. Asking for a friend, can you tell us what the latter prefers to wear? For everything in between and the Summer so warm, we have a string (okay, three stylish ones) of dresses that our eyes are seriously fixated on. Is it only for celebrities? The fit? The print? Or is it the length? It is everything; now that dresses have made a couple of cameos, you will be thorough at picking the patterns you desire for your wardrobe. Do Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor's airy and stylish blue and white printed dresses interest you?

And, if you're committed to looking comfortable while also being the best at oozing oomph, be convinced that you are at the right sartorial school at the moment (welcome, onboard). We know it's mini over maxi dress season, but what if we told you about dresses curated from lightweight blends and adorned with whimsically lovely motifs? Time to create space on your running outfit-shopping list for Bollywood-approved dresses that look identical in terms of colors but differ in terms of cuts and lengths.

3 Divas look fabulous in Summer chic dresses

Kiara Advani

Little did we know in May 2022 that this was not all and that the 'I love blue and white dress' club would be expanded. Advani turned into a frequent jet-setter at the time of her movie promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was on one such day when she was lensed at the Mumbai airport clad in a partially sheer dress. She looked fresh and happy to catch the flight in a strappy one-piece attire which consisted of thin straps, ruffles that enhanced the shape of her neckline, smock detail placed on the bust, and a flowy skirt. The fashionable girl accessorised her printed maxi dress with her classy Christian Dior tote bag and brown flat footwear.

You can also style this dress for a lunch date when on your beach vacation. Get yourself a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a tote bag. Alternatively, choose mini drop earrings, a statement belt, or a non-printed satin scarf for a more edgy look.

Based on the occasion, you can style your maxi dress with multiple options. Choose flat sandals or espadrilles for a more relaxed look. If you're going for dinner, consider wearing wedges or strappy shoes to spruce up your look

Kriti Sanon

That tropical feeling returned in 2023 when the Adipurush actress recently rocked a midi dress to Manish Malhotra's residence. Sounds like paradise, right? Head to one looking all like a charming and sexy person in a thigh-high and printed dress from Oh Hello Clothing. We appreciate the idea of strappy dresses a little too often now and this was in sync with Kiara's outfit as well.

Sanon's offered more in terms of a pleated bust, a deep V-neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a mini cut-out which was quite closely connected to the tie-up detail. She carried a Louis Vuitton Onthego PM tote bag worth Rs. 2,36,330.28 and combined her casual look with embellished flats.

If you want to go to the beach in this dress, it's a win! A slit attire can be more than just practical and provide comfort. Select flats such as flip-flops. For a bit fancier take, decide on a pair that is both comfortable and fashionable, namely, strappy sandals with embellishments or metallic-themed - only for brunches or suppers.

What does a beach bag look like, you ask? Look for a straw or canvas tote bag in blue, white, or neutral colors. Allow your rings and anklets to match the above-mentioned hues.

Janhvi Kapoor

We are never one to pass up an opportunity to dress up, so we're targeting this one-piece midi dress from Intermix. In the spirit of what to do to slay, we present one foolproof example. Kapoor chose a Rs 28,820.94 dress yesterday as her travel ensemble. With gathered straps, a thigh-high slit, a V neckline, and an in-built fabric belt, it looked adorable on her. She sported it with her pair of brown braided footwear and the diva's favorite Goyard’s Saint Louis hand-painted chevron design tote bag that costs approximately Rs 1,50,000.

A functional midi dress can be clubbed with white sandals for a casual beach look, or made to look dressy with wedges and a sling bag for dinner.

