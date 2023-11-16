Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor; These divas prove mint green jewels are a rising trend in Bollywood

Trends and fads come and go, but some truly know how to last. And amid the world of Bollywood divas and their dazzling gems, one color has caught everyone's attention: mint green. From Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, these prominent ladies have been wearing mint green gems like nobody's business.

What's more, guess what? A Bollywood diva even selected this lovely color for her wedding! So, if you're wondering who these stunning divas are that have made mint green diamonds the talk of the town, then scroll down and prepare to be astonished. This trend is here to stay, and we couldn't be happier about it!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's gorgeous mustard yellow lehenga outfit stole the spotlight at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration. Her audacious fashion accessory effort, however, grabbed everyone's eye. She chose to wear her lehenga with a mint green stone-studded choker, and it paid off big time! The look was stunning, and the choker complemented the neckline of her shirt nicely. Kiara easily oozed elegance and turned heads with her distinctive mint green accessory choice during the occasion.

Parineeti Chopra

The mint green diamond trend has become even more popular after the stunning Parineeti Chopra wore the color for her wedding. Parineeti adorned herself on her big day with layers of a gorgeous blended mint and emerald green stone-studded necklace that was breathtaking and stole the spotlight. Her gorgeous mint green teardrop-shaped maang tikka, on the other hand, turned heads. This jewelry perfectly complemented her bridal look with elegance and beauty.

Tara Sutaria

Oh, the beauty of youth! Tara Sutaria walked the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week and captivated everyone with her lovely demeanor. She wore a stunning floral patterned lehenga, but it was her accessories that really made her appearance stand out. Tara wore a lovely mint green pearls-attached choker, and it made quite an impact! The flowery design and mint green pearls formed a stunning contrast, allowing her to stand out as a genuine fashionista.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the ever-fashionable Gen Z star, stunned in her Diwali 2023 ensemble. She looked radiant in a beautiful golden lehenga that accentuated her beauty. Her gorgeous piece, however, stole the limelight. Shanaya opted for a singular necklace that made a bold statement! The necklace featured three glossy tiers studded with mint green stones, injecting a refreshing vibrancy into her look. It's remarkable how these mint green diamonds can stand alone as a single piece while still looking chic. Shanaya demonstrated how accessorizing with this on-trend hue can upgrade any festive outfit.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput, the lovely wife of the dashing Shahid Kapoor, turned attention at a red carpet event with her excellent fashion sense. She chose a stunning white gown that radiated beauty and class. Her choice of pearly accessory definitely stole the show at the event. Mira layered layers of a beaded neckpiece around her neck, adding a bit of glitz to her entire outfit. She completed the look with similar-shaped earrings and bracelets that suited the neckpiece flawlessly.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turned attention with her flawless elegance during Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. She opted to wear a tissue golden saree, which made her sparkle like a star. Her choice of a single item, however, grabbed the most attention. Janhvi chose a single accessory - a pair of lovely earrings - to keep it simple and elegant. These earrings were stunning, with large square-shaped sparkling mint green stones scattered on them. They boosted her entire look with a splash of color and a dash of glitz.

Individual interests and preferences will choose which mint green jewelry to enjoy or style with. Some people prefer a mint green necklace, while others prefer earrings or bracelets. The beauty of fashion is that it allows us to express ourselves independently, thus we urge everyone to experiment with numerous mint green jewelry alternatives and select what fits their particular style and the occasion.

