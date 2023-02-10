Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 celebrity brides who chose Manish Malhotra ensembles for their wedding

Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on 7th February 2023. They shared pictures and a video from their wedding ceremony, which left us mesmerized. The bride and groom looked absolutely beautiful in Manish Malhotra ensembles, and we couldn’t take our eyes off them. Manish Malhotra has been the go-to fashion designer for a number of celebrities. In the past, many celebrity brides have worn Manish Malhotra’s lehengas for their wedding festivities, and looked beautiful in them. Let’s take a look at a few of them! Kiara Advani

For her big day, Kiara Advani wore an empress rose-hued ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga. The custom MM outfit featured intricate embroidery, which had the detailing of Roman architecture. This was inspired by the love that Sidharth and Kiara share for Rome, the city of domes. Swarovski crystals were embellished on Kiara’s outfit, further enhancing its beauty. Her short-sleeved blouse, netted dupatta with a scalloped border, and lehenga exuded royal elegance, and was perfect for the wedding day. Shivaleeka Oberoi

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot with Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak yesterday, in Goa. The wedding outfits for both, the bride and the groom, were designed by Manish Malhotra with a few special customizations. Shivaleeka looked lovely in a bright red embroidered lehenga from Manish Malhotra, and accessorized it with a statement polka necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka. Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor made for a pretty bride in a pastel pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, heavily embellished with zardosi, aari, thread work and sequins. It featured intricate antique detailing, and took 1756 hours of handcrafted work. The beauty of the lehenga was further amplified by a pink tulle dupatta that had a beautiful border. Bhavana Pandey

While Manish Malhotra has designed lehengas for countless Bollywood stars, did you know Chunky Pandey’s wife, Bhavana was the first ever bride to wear a ‘Manish Malhotra Bridal Design’. The fashion designer made a blue lehenga in 1998 for Bhavana’s wedding with Chunky. In 2020, Bhavana shared a picture from her wedding, and wrote, “Throwback to our wedding reception 22 years back !!! Love my stunning @manishmalhotra05 outfit ! It’s still intact and as gorgeous except it doesn’t fit me anymore.” Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, the actress opted for a traditional orange sharara, which was originally worn by her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore for her own nikaah in 1962. Meanwhile, for her Walima ceremony in Delhi, the actress opted for a heavily-embellished pink gharara set by Manish Malhotra. It consisted of a light pink kurta, flared rani pink gharara and a matching dupatta- all of which featured beautiful floral motifs. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar tied the knot with Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, and she opted for a traditional red and gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her special day. The red lehenga featured beautiful golden work, and had an old-world charm. What made her look stand out was the contrasting baby pink net dupatta that she paired with her red lehenga. Ankita Lokhande

For her wedding day, Ankita Lokhande ditched a red lehenga, and went for a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga instead! Ankita tied the knot with Vicky Jain in 2021, and looked mesmerizing in a beautiful golden lehenga embroidered in zari. The bridal lehenga was from Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection, and it featured intricate embroidery in gold crystal beads and antique zardosi with geometric artwork. Her lehenga was paired with a sheer trailing veil which had tassel detailing. Gauahar Khan

For her wedding reception, Gauahar Khan opted for a gold sequin and maroon velvet lehenga by Manish Malhotra. It was intricately embroidered and featured antique zardosi work.

