Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora: unraveling the allure of green sarees

Bollywood has always had a fascination for the green saree. We say so because of its obvious representation on celluloid through songs and movies. It came to be known as an epitome of sensuality and femininity. Additionally, a green saree also has a revitalizing charm which is often associated with life and nature.The varied tints of green that have been depicted are as wide as the range of emotions they arouse, ranging from deep emerald to vivid lime. The green saree goes on to emit a mysticism that is unmatched, whether it is the delicate chiffon draped over a heroine's shoulder or the luxurious silk outfit subtly highlighting her contours.

The Bollywood industry has embraced the green saree trend to the fullest. Influential fashion designers have reimagined this hue with modern touches for their collections. As a result, its appeal has only elevated due to the addition of contemporary shapes, elaborate embellishments, and creative draping techniques. Let’s take a closer look at these from the celebrity style files.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, recently stunned in a lime green saree by Anita Dongre. The saree, which was handcrafted in opulent Benarasi silk fabric worth Rs.75,000. This gorgeous weave featured elaborate embroidery and sequins along the border giving it a hint of shimmer and luxury. She expertly accentuated the saree's inherent elegance with her flawless choice of accessories and understated makeup, drawing admiring glances her way.

Malaika Arora completed her flawless look by accessorizing her lime green saree with elegant shoes by Aparajita Toor and stunning jewelry by Chosen by Tejpal Ranka. The beautiful jewelry by Chosen by Tejpal Ranka perfectly matched the saree's grace and gave the ensemble a hint of grandeur. Malaika completed the look with Aparajita Toor sandals.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The Made In Heaven actress chose an organza saree from the renowned label Ekaya. The vivid neon green saree instantly commanded attention. Sobhita Dhulipala's toned body was highlighted by an elegant drape. But what stole the show was the cape worn over the saree adding a distinct sense of royalty. The saree costs Rs.14,975.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress astounded everyone with her gorgeous presence in a glitzy green Manish Malhotra saree. The border of the saree was embellished with glitter, giving the ensemble a dash of sparkle and opulence. Janhvi matched the saree with a captivating blue halter neck glitter bustier. The stark visual contrast between the opposing hues of green and blue made this outfit a daring and distinctive design statement. She completed the look with waves and subtle makeup.

Anushka Sharma

The Pari actress draped a vivid green Sabyasachi saree featuring a transparent lime green portion covered with dazzling embellishments. Along the hem, the plain drape also had a softly ruffled border. She paired it with an all-sequined blouse and chose a big, multicolored, heavily embellished necklace that was the ideal way to break up the monotony of green. She kept her hair open and styled in gentle waves.

Kiara Advani

Painting a pretty picture, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara Advani, grabbed attention with a captivating lime green saree by Torani with a staggering Rs. 52,500. The saree's lime green color brilliantly encapsulated the spirit of summertime style by radiating freshness and vigor. A lovely floral-printed blouse gave the look a fun and feminine touch.

Kiara Advani wore gorgeous jhumkas, pink bangles adding a brilliant splash of color. Kiara chose a stylish low bun hairdo that complemented her scallop edged saree. She rounded off the look with kohl-rimmed eyes and understated makeup allowing her brilliant smile to take the forefront.

In Bollywood, the saree has always had an ageless appeal and capacity to make a strong fashion statement. Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have led the way for a new generation of saree fans. Bollywood's leading ladies have inspired women all throughout the country to embrace this image of elegance and refinement by fusing tradition and modernity. The green saree will certainly remain a timeless fashion option when the fad changes, capturing hearts with its ethereal beauty for many years to come.

