Kiara Advani to Radhika Merchant: 5 celebrity-inspired hair chain earrings that added a royal touch to traditional looks

The hair chain earrings that ruled the 80s and 90s are making a strong comeback in the fashion industry. Many Bollywood actresses have already embraced this trend and continue to carry it with grace and confidence. These earrings add a royal touch, enhancing the traditional look with an edge. Let’s take a look at how our favorite actresses have mastered this trend.

1. Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress Kiara Advani followed this hair earring trend by styling them with a purple lehenga featuring intricate detailing. For the blouse, she added a contrasty touch with a red blouse and completed her look with a mix of purple and red dupatta. Her outfit was definitely amazing, but her accessories definitely stole the show. She wore hair chain earrings designed with layers of pearls, subtle golden accents, and the chain cascading down from her hair to her ears.

Also, the dangler details added a timeless appeal. This accessory is perfect for elevating traditional attire and giving it a royal touch.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took us back to the Devdas days with her stunning look in a saree. The detailed dori and antique dabka work with delicate motifs and sequin embellishments added a rich vibe to her saree, which was styled with a green blouse. For the accessories, she wore hair chain earrings adorned with deep red and green gemstones. The mixture of gemstones and patterns on a round design, extending over the hanging elements, was enough to add traditional elegance to her appearance.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor always manages to bring a statement touch to all her looks. She was wearing a red lehenga, simple yet perfect for making a style statement. She enhanced her look with heavily embellished jewelry, including diamond-shaped hair chain earrings designed with a string beautifully attached to her hair. The dangler elements added the finishing touch to her look. The golden and pearl work perfectly complemented the simple red vibe of her outfit.

4. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looked absolutely Anarkali-coded in her tissue grey and black outfit. The ensemble featured a simple grey gown layered with a black jacket, designed with intricate details that enhanced its traditional vibes. To add a glam touch, the actress accessorized with hair chain earrings adorned with traditional motifs and golden detailing. The highlight of the earrings was the chain attached, which beautifully extended from her ears to her hair.

These earrings are definitely worth trying for a standout look. They stand out from the rest with their unique design and bold statement, making them an exceptional accessory choice.

5. Radhika Merchant

For her mehendi ceremony, Radhika Merchant looked no less than a desi princess. She wore a custom banjara and Kutchi-inspired multicolor lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, which she styled with embellished accessories. Her traditional Indian jewelry featured stunning hair chain earrings.

These earrings were designed with intricate patterns, adorned with stones and pearls. The dangler elements added length, cascading from her hair to her ears, beautifully complementing the vibe of her lehenga.

These 5 hair chain earring designs are perfect for adding a rich vibe to your traditional attire. Whether you style them with a saree, Anarkali, or lehenga, you're all set to make an unforgettable impression.

Which of these earrings would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below!

