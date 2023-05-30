Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan: B-Town actresses who set the screens on fire in a cutout dress

Cutout dresses have set the fashion world ablaze. They have ignited a fire of boldness and daring in the fashion world, captivating the attention of fashionistas everywhere. These audaciously daring ensembles have taken the Bollywood scene by storm, becoming the ultimate obsession for those craving a spicy and scorching outfit. Strategic cutouts adorning the dresses exude a sense of confidence and allure, leaving onlookers in awe. And, with that, Bollywood actresses like Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh, and others have left no chance to bedazzle in cutout dresses.

So, let’s dive into the scorching world of cutout dresses and explore how Bollywood divas like Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and many others have masterfully styled these fiery dresses and stolen the spotlight.

Bollywood actresses who shined in cutout dresses

Kiara Advani

In a recent Instagram post that set hearts ablaze, Kiara Advani effortlessly slayed a stunning cutout dress by Aadnevik. Her choice of attire, a mesmerizing ensemble, showcased strategic cutouts in all the right places. The dress crafted by Lakshmi Lehr, accentuated her curves flawlessly, adding a touch of allure to her look. Paired with statement accessories and killer strappy heels, Kiara's ensemble was a mesmerizing blend of boldness and sophistication.

Sharvari Wagh

Prepare to be blown away by the multifaceted Sharvari Wagh. Not only does she dazzle us with her acting prowess, but she also knows how to set tongues wagging with her impeccable fashion game. From rocking a stunning pink dress to slaying in a glamorous white saree at the NMACC Gala, she consistently steals the spotlight. And guess what? She did it again at a prominent event in Abu Dhabi. She is rocking a mind-blowing single-shoulder black gown, courtesy of the genius designer Surya Sarkar. The intricate cutout detail amps up the oomph factor, strategically placed to enhance her curves and make our hearts skip a beat. The floor-length design, with a daring thigh-high slit, screams confidence and sexiness. Completing the look with Christian Louboutin's high heels, her middle-parted hair cascades into soft curls, perfectly framing her face. Subtle yet glamorous makeup highlights her cheekbones, while golden rings add the perfect touch of bling.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the ultimate bombshell queen, slays in a show-stopping Marc Bouwer green cutout gown that screams "hotness overload!" This diva knows how to command attention and leave everyone spellbound. The daring cutouts of the gown flawlessly accentuate her curves, oozing sexiness with every step. Janhvi embraces her inner goddess, exuding confidence and power like no other. With the perfect blend of elegance, she owns the red carpet like a true fashion icon. Janhvi Kapoor is a force to be reckoned with, setting the bar high for all aspiring bombshells who dare to follow in her glamorous footsteps.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is an absolute vision in a black cutout, thigh-grazing slit gown that's hotter than a summer heatwave! This diva knows how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat. The daring cutouts of the gown are rightly placed, revealing just the right amount of skin to ignite a frenzy of desire. Sara effortlessly embodies confidence, sass, and a hint of mischief in this jaw-dropping ensemble. With her mesmerizing presence, she proves that she's the queen of seduction, leaving us all breathless and yearning for more. Brace yourselves, folks, because Sara Ali Khan just took the sassy meter to a whole new level!

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor mesmerizes with her bewitching presence as she steals the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in a jaw-dropping cut black gown. This diva knows how to cast a magical spell, leaving us all spellbound and craving for more. The intricate cuts of the gown perfectly accentuate her curves, adding a touch of allure. Shanaya effortlessly commands attention, showcasing charisma like a true queen. With her undeniable charm and impeccable style, she sets the bar high for all fashion enthusiasts. The outfit was by Giovanni D and the look was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Advertisement

What do you think about these dresses? Do you want one in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your views with us.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh exudes confidence and grace in a risqué thigh-high slit Fjolla Nila gown; PICS inside