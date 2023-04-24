Kiara Advani to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Celeb-looks that show skirts and white shirts are forever fancy together

Happy Monday to you. We cannot care for the blues anymore because Monday isn't boring after all. It may come off as a non-exciting day given the nature of Sunday which is a 'relax all day' for most people. The idea now is to learn how to survive Monday and since fashion is our poison, shall we look into a topic that is of relevance? To help you with white shirts and long skirt-clad Spring and Summer days, this guide will touch upon the nostalgic moves made by Indian actresses. That is how wonderfully Indo-Western were the outfits of Kiara Advani, Shanaya Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Divas in white shirts and long skirts

Shanaya Kapoor

No trial is needed. Take our assurance for it. Cannot ever be done with Shanaya's sparkle. Recently for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch's after-party which was buzzing with celebrities from India and across the globe, the little diva was styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar who gave her a Maison Valentino outfit. It was a non-coordinated team of two - a white shirt and sequin maxi skirt. Can we sleep on it? Never. Anything for the shine. The 23-year-old's Rs.106,038 skirt was rich in terms of gold embellishments and tassels. She donned jewels of turquoise, emerald, pearls and oxidised kind. More was massively more here as one can see her handbag as well.

Some things never change. Like our non-retiring appreciation for yellow and silver. You need to see the JugJugg Jeeyo actress' looks once again. If those memories have been rotted, we are here to remind you of two ravishing outfits sported by Kiara.

So gleamingly cool. Are you getting the obvious picture that the 30-year-old's outfit from Shriya Som is the best attire for Sangeet or a wedding reception? Kiara's silver embellished skirt was teamed with a mirror-work decorated cropped blouse with a V-neck. Winning topper behaviour projected by her satin white shirt. Woah! She wore her wrap shirt which bore a front tie-up detail. No jewellery, just you and your ensemble can ace your look as proved by Sanam Ratansi.

When colour reads better with forever. The Kabir Singh actress looked striking in a J & V Couture House lehenga with rusted gold work and tassels. This was combined with a monotone white shirt. Get your Springtime glow on a louder note with tinted sunnies, a tiered necklace and a clutch.

Aditi Rao Hydari

When radiance and vibrance are on your mind simultaneously as they should be. The Maha Samudram actress too recently headed to the big celebration of NMACC. She picked out a Rahul Mishra 3D gold hand-embroidered 'Cranes' taffeta shirt which had sequins and lots more. Her 'Navbhumi' skirt too gets a gold star from us for its display of compelling patterns. This look was also about luxurious jewellery and can we tell you how happy our eyes were when we saw it first? The 36-year-old's choker and necklace were perfectly swoon-worthy with a necklace and hairpins.

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit

Our hearts in a frame. In all honesty, look at how fashionable and greatly timeless a white shirt can be. The Maja Ma actress looked phenomenal in a Patine lehenga which had motifs of birds and flowers. Embroidered remarkably, the 55-year-old's skirt was also about glamour in green. Take it ahead from good to best, Madhuri's skirt was paired up with a silk shirt. Her getup came with a side of sublime allure with an emerald multi-layered jadau necklace and a pair of earrings.

Advertisement

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani in an Arpita Mehta tiered sari proves green is her glam language; Here are two proofs