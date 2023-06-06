Kiara Advani dons a classy white and beige outfit with a cute mini neon handbag worth a fortune; See PICS

Kiara Advani’s talent and skills know no bounds but that isn’t just limited to her acting, she is quite literally Bollywood’s fashionista. She’s a true icon and her sense of style and fashion are incomparably fabulous. She’s quite a source of motivation and inspiration for her ardent fans and followers, especially her incredibly cool summer outfits with a splash of color.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently spotted and snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in Mumbai, to celebrate the upcoming release and successful trailer launch of her upcoming film. She headed out with the makers of the movie as well as her co-star, Kartik Aaryan. For her outing in the city, Kiara was wearing an adorable summery outfit and carried a gorgeous neon bag along with it. Are you wondering what she was wearing? Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kiara Advani looks uber cool in her outfit for the evening

Kiara Advani was seen smiling and posing for the paparazzo as she walked inside to celebrate the happy occasion. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was wearing a white ribbed crop top which has a square neckline along with beige bottoms. The loose fit allowed her to chill and breathe. That comfortable and breezy feeling just hits differently, doesn’t it?

Her loose bottoms had an elasticated waistband, were baggy, and also featured textured pockets along with an interesting and asymmetric hemline. She paired this outfit with a neon green nano Yves Saint Laurent du Jour tote bag worth Rs. 3,61,511.75, approximately. They added the perfect splash of color and acted like a statement piece, taking her whole outfit to another level. She completed her look with minimalistic gold handcuffs, beige Laro Piana suede loafers, and a natural makeup look with some mascara, kohl, and nude lipstick.

You can easily recreate this look with loose pants, a ripped crop top, statement accessories like a belt, earrings, bracelets, and a gorgeous bag to add a splash of color. Sounds quite easy, doesn’t it?

What do you think about this look? Would you want to add it to your closet? Comment below to share your views with us.

