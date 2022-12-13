Kiara Advani's Alex Perry mini dress screams neon or nothing this party month
Finding the best dress was easy and no more hush-hush'in it away from you. From the price point to key features, this style decode has it all.
2022's nod of approval to neon dresses has been spellbinding and very Alex Perry. All our eyes are after December party ensembles and this very phrase may bring about pictures of rich sequin or crystal-induced sparkles to your mind. There isn't a single shopping regret we have had so far and if we are to follow Kiara Advani's style lead for the day, it is uncomplicated and we will never throw shade at a dress as neon green as this.
We'd like to come clean to you, neon is a very summer trend but our hearts hate to accept this fact now. So be your own style expert and in honour of party month, let's show you that neon is as good as everything else you're chasing so dedicatedly. Honestly, you don't need a prince charming when partying, all you need is this mini glam thing from Alex Perry.
The Govinda Naam Mera actress gave us a tip on how to break free from your go-to picks and spin one straight to a neon dress. Do you really live for a style tradition? Thanks, Kiara for showing us how to pick a winner. This mini monotone and flashy ensemble bears the title of 'Cade'. Just when we thought its body-hugging silhouette will justify why we're keen to invest in it, there are more admirable features.
Kiara Advani is team glam neon in an Alex Perry outfit
It is satin made. So, you know what it feels like to touch it and be in it. Cue the good old days. A repeat of those days may now look pretty different, that is to say, sexier with double cut-outs as seen here. The Rs.125,300.00 dress features close neck and shoulder pads. Don't we want an outfit that has zipper details, especially on long sleeves? These are more like the slits seen on your skirts.
The 30-year-old's OOTD was accessorised with holographic stilettos and gold drop earrings. Sometimes all you need is a ponytail to give a gorgeous finish and what could do you good when you have a messy hair day? That's a hack. Can you ever say no to a generous amount of mascara, lipstick, and blush, all that suits your outfit? We cannot.
Kiara's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).
