Kiara Advani's beauty game is always top-notch: 5 times she left us awestruck with her choices

Out of all the amazing actresses who are constantly trending in Bollywood for their fashion sense and style statements, Kiara Advani is the one who always reigns on top with her gorgeous outfits and conscious fashion choices. This supremacy isn’t just limited to the world of fashion. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is known for her exquisite hair and makeup game as well. After all, no look is complete without the right hair styling and a glamorous makeup look, and it’s pretty clear that the talented diva is already aware of this fact. A lot of the credit for this also goes to her perfect stylist as well as her fabulous hair and makeup team.

If you combine the glorious Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 actress’ smile and her fashion-forward ensembles with her spectacular hairstyles and her simply stunning makeup, it’s hard not to fall in love with the result, don’t you agree? So, why don’t we get closer and explore some of these instances? Let’s dive right in.

5 times Kiara Advani wowed us with her hair and makeup game

A total glam bam

With her famous red cut-out dress, the Kabir Singh actress opted to tie her hair up and style it into a well-tied and tight high bun with a center parting. Whereas, her makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, dark shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, the perfect contour, rouged cheeks, highlighter, and peach lipstick, totally won us over.

Pretty extra bling thing

With her beloved halter-neck pink jumpsuit, the Shershaah actress opted to leave her hair open and styled it into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders. Furthermore, her makeup, with well-shaped eyebrows, dark brown eyeshadow, extra mascara-laden eyelashes, dramatic eyeliner with crystal stick-one, blush-laden cheeks, highlighter, and light pink lipstick, rocked beyond compare.

Ethnic and elegant

As she stepped into an ethnic and elegant avatar with a black sheer Manish Malhotra saree, the Lust Stories actress chose to tie her hair up and style it into a neat but lower center-parted bun that rested at the nape of her neck. On the other hand, her makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, metallic bronze eyeshadow, extra mascara-laden eyelashes, highlighter and blush-laden cheeks, neutral lip color, and a classy black bindi, knocked it out of the park.

Sorted, sleek, and natural

With her recent ribbed white mini-dress, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress opted to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek and straight look that perfectly framed her face. Meanwhile, her makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and rouged and highlighted cheeks with a neutral lip color gave off a natural and radiant vibe with helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty.

Ethnic magic at its best

As she stepped into the ethnic glam quotient with a beyond-classy lehenga, the Govinda Naam Mera actress chose to tie her hair up and style it into a neat and tight plait that was bejeweled with a golden hair accessory. On the other hand, her makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip color, and a classy little black bindi, absolutely had us stunned.

Advertisement

In each instance, she has shown us that beauty is not just about looking good, but about feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. The Laxmii actress’ choices serve as an inspiration for all of us to experiment, express, and embrace our unique beauty with confidence. So, as we continue to admire the Good Newwz actress’ sartorial journey, let us also applaud her for consistently slaying the hair and makeup game, proving that true beauty is not just skin deep but a reflection of one’s inner charisma.

The Indoo Ki Jawani actress’ choices in this realm are, indeed, a reflection of her star power and timeless allure in the world of Bollywood fashion, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Discover Samantha Ruth Prabhu's gowns for the ultimate cocktail night fashion inspiration