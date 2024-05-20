Long gone are the days of airplane sweats and messy buns. Airports have become a runway for celebrity fashion moments, with stars like Kiara Advani leading the charge. This Bollywood fashionista recently returned from Cannes, and her arrival at the Mumbai airport was quite stylish. Advani rocked her signature effortless style in a chic and comfortable outfit.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of Kiara Advani’s latest airport ensemble?

Kiara Advani’s incredible airport choices:

The Satyapram Ki Katha actress is always on-point with her airport style. Even when she’s in a hurry, she knows how to nail the look and inspire her fans and followers. Earlier today, she was papped in a blue and black modish airport fit.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ OOTD was all about comfort without compromising on fashion. It featured a sleeveless white camisole top, a square-shaped neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She further gave the top a casual appeal by tucking it into the floor-length blue jeans, which looked fabulous. The high-waisted denim jeans with lightly flared wide-legged silhouette looked terrific with the fitted top. She showed us how to rock a balanced fit with these contrasting silhouettes.

Advertisement

The Good Newwz actress then, layered this fit with a stylish dark blue and white hoodie, from Christian Dior. The full-sleeved reversible zipped cardigan was approximately worth Rs. 3,16,310, and it perfectly elevated her look. The piece had a front zip and a ribbed hem with the iconic Dior Oblique motif on the reverse.

Kiara Advani’s accessory and glam choices:

Furthermore, Kiara also completed her airport outfit with beige formal shoes. The JugJugg Jeeyo star also kept accessories minimum for this look. She wore stunning sunglasses and a gold wristwatch. But that’s not all. She also added a beige Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Medium tote interlace leather bag. This iconic piece, made in Italy, came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 5,42,232.

For her makeup, she opted for a no-makeup look. She allowed her features to shine through with just a touch of nourishing and shimmery lip gloss. Lastly, her luscious and straight locks were tied up and styled into a half-up and half-down hairstyle with a slight ‘90s combed-back puff. This allowed her dark tresses to cascade down her shoulders, adding a touch of grace to the overall look.

So, what did you think of Kiara Advani’s outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani serves summertime romance vibes in Rs 3,10,000 open-back dress at Cannes but what are these bracelets?