Kiara Advani’s Diwali looks that are on our radar for stylish reasons

When it comes to fashion, Kiara Advani has never failed to deliver her best foot forward. Soaring in the success of her latest Bollywood blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and in the limelight for her rumored relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara has been making some jaw-dropping fashion appearances. The actress was spotted as one of the best-dressed guests at a number of B-Town Diwali parties. In fact, this Diwali season Kiara Advani has been stealing the spotlight by setting monumental fashion goals. The actress stepped out in style for a myriad of Diwali parties. Here is a complete breakdown of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress’s best Diwali looks so far.

Kiara Advani’s blue velvet lehenga by Sureena Chowdhry

Kiara Advani stepped out in a regal blue velvet lehenga by designer Sureena Chowdhry as she attended Amritpal Singh's Diwali party. Take cues from the actress’s look to instantly amp up your ethnic wardrobe. This velvet blue lehenga set by Sureena Chowdhry represents a sophisticated blend of regal and contemporary and can be the perfect pick for the next party you attend. The best element of the lavish lehenga was the stunning strappy blue velvet blouse that featured a deep v-neckline along with a gold-toned crystal embellished border and striking tassels and a heavy lehenga skirt that featured similar gold-toned work. To complete the regal outfit it was teamed up with a heavy velvet dupatta with gold-toned work and a striking gold border. If you want to recreate this Kiara look, you must add a dramatic gold and pearl-based choker necklace along with studded kadas/bangles to complete the festive look. For her makeup and hair, Kiara chose pink lips, flushed cheeks, kohl-rich eyes, a small black bindi, and middle-parted sleek hair. (Stylist: Lakshmi Lehr) Kiara’s blue velvet lehenga look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani’s bright peplum sharara set by Manish Malhotra

We all know Kiara Advani has never failed to set huge fashion goals this Diwali season the actress has been serving some extraordinarily exquisite ethnic. She once again proved that she is definitely at the top of her fashion game with her latest look at the Diwali Pooja hosted by Karan Johar at the Dharma office as she struck happy poses with Sidharth Malhotra, KJo and Apoorva Mehta. The actress was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra original. She ditched the lehengas and sarees and effortlessly pulled off a bright sharara set. This designer sharara set can be just the right pop of neon tinge to your festive wardrobe. The neon green sharara set by Manish Malhotra includes a short peplum kurta that features ivory-white dori embroidery, a v-neckline, and lengthened sleeves. The kurta is teamed up with a flared and flowy neon green georgette sharara. This Bright Green Short Peplum Kurta Set by Manish Malhotra is worth Rs. 169,000. If you want to style it like Kiara, you must pair it with minimal earrings, sleek straight hair, along with your million-dollar smile. Kiara’s Kurta set look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra’s Gold saree