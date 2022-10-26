Kiara Advani’s Diwali looks that are on our radar for stylish reasons
Here is a sneak peek into Kiara Advani’s Diwali looks which are a mind-blowing assortment of eclectic ethnic outfits.
When it comes to fashion, Kiara Advani has never failed to deliver her best foot forward. Soaring in the success of her latest Bollywood blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and in the limelight for her rumored relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara has been making some jaw-dropping fashion appearances. The actress was spotted as one of the best-dressed guests at a number of B-Town Diwali parties. In fact, this Diwali season Kiara Advani has been stealing the spotlight by setting monumental fashion goals. The actress stepped out in style for a myriad of Diwali parties. Here is a complete breakdown of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress’s best Diwali looks so far.
Kiara Advani’s blue velvet lehenga by Sureena Chowdhry
Kiara Advani stepped out in a regal blue velvet lehenga by designer Sureena Chowdhry as she attended Amritpal Singh's Diwali party. Take cues from the actress’s look to instantly amp up your ethnic wardrobe. This velvet blue lehenga set by Sureena Chowdhry represents a sophisticated blend of regal and contemporary and can be the perfect pick for the next party you attend. The best element of the lavish lehenga was the stunning strappy blue velvet blouse that featured a deep v-neckline along with a gold-toned crystal embellished border and striking tassels and a heavy lehenga skirt that featured similar gold-toned work. To complete the regal outfit it was teamed up with a heavy velvet dupatta with gold-toned work and a striking gold border.
If you want to recreate this Kiara look, you must add a dramatic gold and pearl-based choker necklace along with studded kadas/bangles to complete the festive look. For her makeup and hair, Kiara chose pink lips, flushed cheeks, kohl-rich eyes, a small black bindi, and middle-parted sleek hair. (Stylist: Lakshmi Lehr)
Kiara Advani’s bright peplum sharara set by Manish Malhotra
We all know Kiara Advani has never failed to set huge fashion goals this Diwali season the actress has been serving some extraordinarily exquisite ethnic. She once again proved that she is definitely at the top of her fashion game with her latest look at the Diwali Pooja hosted by Karan Johar at the Dharma office as she struck happy poses with Sidharth Malhotra, KJo and Apoorva Mehta. The actress was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra original. She ditched the lehengas and sarees and effortlessly pulled off a bright sharara set.
This designer sharara set can be just the right pop of neon tinge to your festive wardrobe. The neon green sharara set by Manish Malhotra includes a short peplum kurta that features ivory-white dori embroidery, a v-neckline, and lengthened sleeves. The kurta is teamed up with a flared and flowy neon green georgette sharara. This Bright Green Short Peplum Kurta Set by Manish Malhotra is worth Rs. 169,000. If you want to style it like Kiara, you must pair it with minimal earrings, sleek straight hair, along with your million-dollar smile.
Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra’s Gold saree
Another glam Diwali look that ultimately defines a festive fashion wardrobe is Kiara Advani’s metallic gold-toned saree by none other than Manish Malhotra. Kiara looked absolutely stunning as ever in her striking gold-toned saree as she stepped out for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. The gorgeous gold saree featured an all-over sequin detailing. Kiara paired it with a gorgeous strappy blouse, that featured a bustier-scoop neckline and dazzling sequin detailing. If you want to recreate this Diwali look like Kiara, you must go for subtle but glam makeup to complement the look that includes, glossy neutral lips, highlighted cheeks, gold eyelids, and defined brows. The actress also highlighted her collarbones to flaunt her deep neckline. For her accessories, she chose a pair of statement studs and a minimal gold ring. Her curls definitely added to the glam Diwali look.
We cannot deny that Kiara Advani manages to steal attention with her iconic fashion choices and her infectious smile. In fact, the diva has been on top of her fashion game and certainly knew how to deliver heads turning looks as she steps out. Take cues from the actress’s Diwali looks to amp up your festive wardrobe for the upcoming wedding season.
