Kiara Advani's Dolce & Gabbana tee and Gucci handbag are chic with a taste of rainbow; Guess their costs

Pinch yourselves, it's real, all things cute have been spotted. Do you know how to dress up like a cool person? Kiara Advani sure knows it detailedly. With the sun heating up, reaching for tees and effortlessly lightweight outfits and accessories shall come into your style picture routinely. Put every bit of Spring and Summer into your closet with colours and prints. Flattering, cool and surely in 2023 form is the Govinda Naam Mera actress's recent airport look.

If Kiara is in with what looks like a vibe, we totally are. Backing out completely from winter sweaters and moving on with casual and cropped outfits, the Bollywood actress's look is hot and a multi-occasional inspiration. Tips to take from this look aren't countable. It is also easy-going with a mini handbag. Your turn to up the hype of all that you see virtually here is now by replicating it from coffee outings to dates and travel too.

Kiara's ‘colour me like a rainbow’ look

Did you ever feel like the best tees were hiding in plain sight? Well, maybe a bit but Kiara's look will take this feeling out of your mind. And, for a fun option, we suggest you check out her Dolce & Gabbana x Gianpiero D’Alessandro sleeveless t-shirt which she paired with bootcut black pants. The Shershaah actress's Rs. 38,051.17 cropped tee had a colourful graphic print displayed as a rainbow and cloud. Do you want us to enlighten you on features that follow with it? Large armholes, a round neck, straight hem and it has a logo print.

If you're never letting go of a t-shirt so chic and luxe, may we ask you to notice her Gucci Rs. 1,39,493.44 handbag? Her carry-everyday-like Jumbo GG mini tote bag has a classy exterior and its details like beige and mint green jumbo GG canvas, double handles and cotton linen lining are the epitome of royalty. Turn it into a sling or crossbody bag with its detachable strap. The Kabir Singh actress wore nude-toned footwear, shiny lipstick, and kohl, and kept her hairdo straight.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

