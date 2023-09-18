Kiara Advani's effortless chic: White tank top, blue denim, and a Gucci bag; Can you guess its price?

Kiara Advani and her flawless airport style! They never cease to amaze us. Every time she enters an airport, she seamlessly merges traditional and Western styles, producing a one-of-a-kind and appealing outfit. We had the pleasure today of looking into Kiara's most recent airport look. Prepare yourselves! She exuded absolute flair from the time she stepped out. Kiara showed off her fashion expertise in a meticulously chosen attire. Her outfit was a wonderful blend of comfort and sophistication, leaving us inspired and in awe of her fashion choices. Even at the airport, Kiara Advani knows how to make a statement!

Kiara Advani in white top and denim pants

The Good Newz actress’ fashion sense is outstanding, and her recent airport appearance was no different. She wore a white tank top with a deep scoop neckline that showed off her confident and trendy personality. The top's thick straps provided a sense of beauty and femininity to her look. Kiara wore a mid-waisted beauty with wide legs that beautifully flared as she walked, offering a wonderful combination of comfort and fashion-forward flair. The white tank top and wide-leg denim jeans gave off a casual yet sophisticated attitude, making it a great pick for any day of the week.

Kiara and her love for luxurious bags

The Shershaah actress's accessories are typically on point, as she complemented her look with the gorgeous Gucci Blondie Large Tote Bag, demonstrating her exceptional taste. This classic bag bears the Round Interlocking G, a design motif from Gucci's long history. The bag's top handle and chain shoulder strap give a bit of flexibility, making it easy for Kiara to carry. The modest leather patch accent, which reinterprets the symbol in a refined and discreet manner, distinguishes this Gucci Blondie tote bag. Kiara's choice of this iconic item complements her whole outfit wonderfully and cost Rs 78,500.

The Fugly actress added a touch of luxury to her current airport outfit with a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses. They not only provide comfort and safety, but their Rs 23,224 price tag said loudly about Kiara's immaculate choice of accessories. She allowed her innate beauty to show through by keeping her hair basic with a central divider.

She chose a no-makeup approach for the casual appearance, appreciating her glowing skin. Kiara completed her look with flats studded with gold studs, which added a touch of glitz to her casual appearance. Kiara demonstrated that even in casual wear, she understands how to look effortlessly gorgeous.

