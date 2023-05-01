Kiara Advani's Fendi handbag is a classy choice with her neutral-toned outfit but its cost will blow your mind

This is what it looks like when May looks merry. There's so much to do with 'M' currently, it also goes on to say mini is in the moment. Pity our wallets that shelled out big on tote bags. Being functional is the eternal cool, but what takes the task of looking fashionable too? Mini handbags have tricks that can convince one, so why don't you check these out often? Kiara Advani absolutely does it, and we have a feeling she's become a certified mini-handbag shopper. Here is her recent airport look that proves mini handbags are vastly adored by the Bollywood actress.

It is more like a permanent formula that the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress follows to complete her looks - classic pieces that are timeless and versatile, accessorised with tiny handbags and bright-hued footwear. As a result, most of her looks are recreateable. Her look from yesterday's travel story was synonymous with terms like elevated and comfortable.

Kiara Advani nails her airport look like a fashionista

In fact, the Govinda Naam Mera actor's look was neutral toned and she caught hold of a handbag that fantastically matched along (We stopped and stared, by the way!). The key to a stylish neutral tone look is to keep it simple and get accessories of interest value. To break it down further, Advani mixed and matched different shades of neutral tones to create a cohesive look which included a V-neck and sleeveless ribbed top which was cream in colour. And, she teamed it up with tan-brown trousers with a flared fit.

Pants with a flared silhouette are staples of a season so balmy and sweaty. So it is paramount that you shop and wear these that ensure easy movements until monsoon flows in the weather charts. Flared trousers are a statement piece, so it's best to keep the top simple. Avoid busy patterns or vibrant prints as Kiara too created a flattering look with a plain and only textured top.

Now, let us look at the centre of attraction - the diva's luxurious handbag. Crossbody bags are a great option for hands-free travel. They can be worn across the body and keep your belongings close to you. Tip: Look for a handbag with compartments and pockets to keep your belongings organised. The Advani girl styled her separates with Fendi's Peekaboo ISeeU Petite handbag which had two compartments enough to store one's passport, tickets, and what else?

The handbag's hue complimented her outfit as we rightly mentioned to you at the start of this edit. Curated from brown leather, it is not a regular and plain handbag. It had hand-crafted, tone-on-tone interlace work which looked alluring to our eyes. We couldn't get enough of it for its gold-tone twist lock, Nappa leather lining, single handle, and adjustable and removable shoulder strap. You can also rock the Rs. 3,58,673.61 (Approx.) handbag to brunches with your white dresses and other classy outfits.

Kiara completed her jet-set look with white sneakers with blue soles and gold hand bracelets. She also had makeup on which showed off her glossy lips, sheeny cheeks and a hairstyle which had her hair left down and styled straight.

