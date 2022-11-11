Kiara Advani’s floral midi dress is all things fun and flirty; Its COST will leave you surprised

Bollywood celebrities often shell out major fashion goals. And while we love seeing them in beautiful outfits, it is often disappointing to find out that most of these outfits cost much beyond what a common person can afford. However, recently, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a gorgeous floral midi dress and she looked absolutely chic. And you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that it doesn’t come with an extremely exorbitant price tag. A chic dress worn by a celeb that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Sign us up already!

You can count on Kiara Advani to shell out fashion goals every time she steps out. The Bollywood actress has been serving some amazing looks of late, making us swoon over her sartorial choices. In the last few weeks, we spotted her in some really amazing dresses that are equal parts comfy and chic. Just a day ago, she was seen at the Mumbai airport, in a floral multi-coloured dress from Summer Somewhere. Her dress had an interesting silhouette, with a deep V-neck and tie detailing at the shoulder and the cost of her outfit is Rs. 5790! The outfit is just perfect for casual brunch dates, or even a day out at the beach.

The actress kept her makeup minimal, and let her hair open. She accessorized her look with shimmery Kolhapuri chappals, and a Dior saddle bag.