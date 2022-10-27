Kiara Advani’s Green Lady Dior handbag perks up her all-white look; Check it out

Recently spotted at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra’s latest Thank God, Kiara Advani was spotted in a trendy white ensemble. She decided to team it up with a bright green Lady Dior handbag that simply redefined her look. Take cues from Kiara Advani on how to style your basic white outfit in a not-so-basic way.

Kiara Advani's Dior Handbag adds a pop of color to her all-white ensemble

Kiara stepped out for the screening of rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra 's latest Thank God . She was spotted in a soothing all-white ensemble. The actress teamed up the pretty white outfit, with a bright green Lady Dior handbag that took her to look to the next level. The mesh top featured a deep neckline which was paired with flared white pants broad. She accentuated her with transparent-nude glass heels and decided to keep her accessories to a minimum. For her makeup and hair, she went for lightly blow-dried hair with a dewy makeup look, including flushed cheeks, defined brows, and glossy lips.

The Lady Dior green handbag paired with the all-white ensemble serves lessons on power dressing. The timeless bright green Dior bag is sleek and refined. Crafted in pine green patent calfskin, the bag is accentuated with cannage stitching that delivers an attractive quilted texture. Another element of the bag that adds to its charm is its pale gold-finish metal signature 'D.I.O.R.' charms that illuminates its look. The bag also features a thin leather strap which means the Lady Dior bag can also be carried as a crossbody bag which is approximately worth Rs. 433,373.13.

The latest radiant look by Kiara Advani simply proves she knows how to set major glam goals. Recreate Kiara’s look and add a chic twist to a classic white ensemble with a bright element like her pine green Dior handbag.

Kiara’s all-white look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

