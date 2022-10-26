Kiara Advani’s green sharara set worn at Karan Johar’s Diwali Pooja costs a WHOPPING amount; Find out

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani never fails to shell out fashion goals, and has been serving some seriously glamorous looks over the last few months. The diva is always on top of her fashion game, and knows how to make heads turn with her stunning looks every time she steps out. Be it an award function, an event, or a party- Kiara’s style game is on point and she stands out in her exceptional outfits, and carries them all with the utmost grace and panache.

Speaking of which, Kiara Advani recently attended a Diwali Pooja hosted by Karan Johar at the Dharma office. Pictures of her posing with Sidharth Malhotra and KJo went viral on Instagram. The actress was seen smiling brightly and looked cheerful in the pictures. She opted for a bright green sharara set for the occasion, and it looked absolutely stunning! But wait, did you know how much the outfit costs? Keep scrolling to find out!