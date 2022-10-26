Kiara Advani’s green sharara set worn at Karan Johar’s Diwali Pooja costs a WHOPPING amount; Find out
Kiara Advani was seen wearing a beautiful bright green sharara set by ace designer Manish Malhotra at Karan Johar’s Diwali pooja. Here’s how much it costs!
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani never fails to shell out fashion goals, and has been serving some seriously glamorous looks over the last few months. The diva is always on top of her fashion game, and knows how to make heads turn with her stunning looks every time she steps out. Be it an award function, an event, or a party- Kiara’s style game is on point and she stands out in her exceptional outfits, and carries them all with the utmost grace and panache.
Speaking of which, Kiara Advani recently attended a Diwali Pooja hosted by Karan Johar at the Dharma office. Pictures of her posing with Sidharth Malhotra and KJo went viral on Instagram. The actress was seen smiling brightly and looked cheerful in the pictures. She opted for a bright green sharara set for the occasion, and it looked absolutely stunning! But wait, did you know how much the outfit costs? Keep scrolling to find out!
Kiara Advani opts for a peplum sharara set by Manish Malhotra for Diwali
On Diwali, Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. One of the pictures showed her posing with Sidharth, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, while another picture shows her flaunting her outfit as she posed with Manish Malhotra. In both pictures, Kiara wore an embroidered bright green sharara set designed by Manish Malhotra. The set consisted of a beautiful short peplum kurta which had ivory embroidery work on it, a neon green flared georgette sharara, and a tonal organza dupatta with a white dori border. The kurta set costs a whopping Rs. 1,69,000! Yes, you read that right. Check out Kiara’s pictures below!
Kiara Advani’s work front
Kiara Advani, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has an interesting lineup of projects. She will next be seen in RC 15, directed by Shankar, and she will team up with Ram Charan for the second time after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. She will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrive at Thank God screening, Rakul Preet Singh clicked; PICS